The Sun News
Latest
11th April 2018 - China develops cutting-edge chip for automatic control
11th April 2018 - 20 killed in attempted prison escape in Brazil
11th April 2018 - We’re with $321m Abacha loot from Swiss govt., says FG
11th April 2018 - Zimbabwe parliament to summon Mugabe over missing $15b diamonds
11th April 2018 - Cameroon athletes disappear from Commonwealth Games
11th April 2018 - Mozambique holds general election Oct. 2019
11th April 2018 - CAR demonstrators lay corpses in front of UN mission
11th April 2018 - Trump lifts visa restrictions for Chadians – White House
11th April 2018 - 200 feared dead as military plane crashes in Algeria
11th April 2018 - Home-made alcohol kill 82 in Indonesia
Home / World News / China develops cutting-edge chip for automatic control

China develops cutting-edge chip for automatic control

— 11th April 2018

Xinhua/NAN

China has developed a measurement and control chip that is used in automatic control, according to its developer on Wednesday.

This measurement and control chip is a core component of automation.

China used to rely on imports from countries such as the United States and Japan, said the Beijing Aerospace Automatic Control Institute of the Chinese Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT) on its official website.

Jiang Penglong, project manager of the chip development said that the development of automatic control technology is inseparable from this kind of measurement and control chip.

With the wide application of automatic control technology in daily life, China’s demand for measurement and control chips is increasing.

“Taking the elevator as an example, when the passenger presses the floor button, he or she actually passes the information through the measurement and control chip, which sends instructions to the elevator,’’ Jiang said.

The development of the chip is based on rocket measurement and control technology and could be widely applied in various fields.

“Our chip can not only replace imports but also outperforms many imported chips. The operating frequency of imported chips is only a few tens of megabytes.

“The chips we have developed can reach hundreds of megabytes, and they are superior in terms of processing capability and integration level,’’ Jiang said.

Share

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

EGRP Adeosun

We’re with $321m Abacha loot from Swiss govt., says FG

— 11th April 2018

The Federal Government has announced that it has received $322.51 million from the Swiss Government as part of looted funds recovered from former Head of State, late Gen. Sani Abacha. Special Adviser, Media and Communications to the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, Mr. Oluyinka Akintunde, said this in a statement, on Tuesday, in Abuja. Akintunde…

  • 2019: I’ll return with my deputy -Okowa

    — 11th April 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State recently had an interactive session with journalists in Asaba where he responded to a number of issues bothering on the administration of the state since he took over on May 29, 2015. Auctioning of unserviceable items of the state has been characterised by allegations of fraudulent…

  • INEC

    President appoints 7 INEC RECs, rectors, others

    — 11th April 2018

    President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of seven Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission, among other appointments into some agencies in the Ministries of Health, Information and Culture, Education as well as Power, Works, and Housing. Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the…

  • FAYOSE

    Ekiti guber: Bamisile picks APC form, promises to get rid of Fayose

    — 11th April 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Former speaker of Ekiti House of Assembly, Femi Bamisile, has picked the All Progressives Congress (APC) Declaration of Interest and Nomination Form; to contest the state’s governorship election in July. Speaking to newsmen at the party secretariat after picking the form, the former lawmaker said he is on a restoration mission to…

  • SENATE

    Buhari seeks fresh Senate approval of 26 nominees

    — 11th April 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate, seeking approval for the confirmation of 26 new executive nominees. The presidential nominees include 23 federal commissioners for the National Population Commission (NPC), two non-legal practitioners as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission and one national commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share