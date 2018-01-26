The Sun News
Latest
26th January 2018 - China calls for early resumption of political dialogue on Korean Peninsula
26th January 2018 - How Ambode’s aide, Deji Tinubu died
26th January 2018 - Ambode mourns Deji Tinubu’s death
26th January 2018 - NUJ moves to recover Mowe land
26th January 2018 - Benue killings: Only justice can make me keep quiet –Ortom
26th January 2018 - Voters registration ends 60 days to polls-INEC
26th January 2018 - Buhari champions anti-graft campaign at 30th AU summit
26th January 2018 - $1.1bn Malabu oil scam: Adoke urges court to quash criminal charge
26th January 2018 - Why it took me 5 years to bounce back –Ras Kimono
26th January 2018 - I’m the next superstar –Jumbo
Home / World News / China calls for early resumption of political dialogue on Korean Peninsula

China calls for early resumption of political dialogue on Korean Peninsula

— 26th January 2018

Xinhua/NAN

China on Friday expressed the hope that two-way contact between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and Republic of Korea (ROK) will soon turn to a political dialogue to resolve the Korean Peninsula issue.

“China welcomes dialogue between the two sides, which is mainly focused on cooperation related to the upcoming Winter Olympics,’’ Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou said at a news conference on a white paper titled “China’s Arctic Policy.”

According to Kong, they hope that the positive interaction between the north and south will continue.

“Whether or not I go to the DPRK, China’s commitment to the goal of denuclearisation on the peninsula and the position of safeguarding the peninsula’s peace and stability remains unchanged Kong said.

He added that China’s diplomatic efforts have not stopped for a moment.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger on Thursday called for an agreement on the future of the Korean Peninsula with the revival of the now-stalled six-party talks or with backing from the U.S. and China.

He said that would be the best road to the denuclearisation of the peninsula.

When asked to comment on Kissinger’s remarks, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said the talks between Pyongyang and Washington are key to solving the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue.

Hua told a routine press briefing that China’s “suspension-for-suspension” proposal and the “dual-track approach” aim to find a breakthrough in the deadlock and build a bridge for all sides to begin dialogue.

Hua called on the DPRK and the U.S. to use the opportunity of the current interaction between Pyongyang and Seoul to seek direct or multilateral dialogue, so as to create favourable conditions for a political settlement of the issue.

“China attaches importance to all efforts that help to peacefully resolve the peninsula issue by means of political diplomacy,’’ Hua said.

Hua, with regard to the form of the political talks, has said China is willing to consider all the constructive suggestions that are conducive to easing tensions and promoting dialogue to solve the issue.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

MIDNIGHT,Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Shrink your Enlarged Prostrate Here!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

How Ambode’s aide, Deji Tinubu died

— 26th January 2018

Moshood Adebayo The tragic death of Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Commerce and Industry, Deji Tinubu has thrown the state executive council into confusion and mourning. Tinubu, reportedly slumped and died in Epe, during a football match with other members of the executive at a 3-day Retreat for Executive/Permanent Secretaries which was…

  • Ambode mourns Deji Tinubu’s death

    — 26th January 2018

    Moshood Adebayo Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has expressed shock and disbelief over the death of one of his aides, Deji Tinubu, who reportedly slumped amd died yesterday in Epe, during a football match. Tinubu, who  was sworn in as Special Adviser on Sports and Chairman of the state’s Sports Commission on October 19, 2015,…

  • NUJ moves to recover Mowe land

    — 26th January 2018

    The Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos Council, Dr. Qasim Akinreti, has assured subscribers to the NUJ Mowe land of his administration’s determination to recover the land. Akinreti made this pledge when he led a delegtion of the State Executive Council (SEC) and other stakeholders to the NUJ site in Mowe, Ogun State. The NUJ…

  • Benue killings: Only justice can make me keep quiet –Ortom

    — 26th January 2018

    • Confirms policeman, farmer killed in fresh herdsmen attack in Guma Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has asked those who are complaining that he is talking too much about the killing of his people by suspected herdsmen to give him justice,  vowing that only justice can make him keep quiet on the…

  • Voters registration ends 60 days to polls-INEC

    — 26th January 2018

    The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) has called on Nigerians who have not registered to vote with the commission to take advantage of the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) and register to vote in the elections schedule for February 2019. INEC in a statement said the registration exercise is expected to end 60 days to the elections…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share