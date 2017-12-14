The Sun News
Latest
14th December 2017 - China builds world’s first solar-powered highway
14th December 2017 - Ethiopian Airlines flight arrives Nigeria with all female crew
14th December 2017 - Tanker fire razes vehicles, spreads agony in Lagos
14th December 2017 - East-West Road designed to fail –Minister
14th December 2017 - Anambra: Identity consciousness, reason for APGA’s landslide victory – Offodile  
14th December 2017 - Irene Udeh 07082900843
14th December 2017 - Nigeria remains investor destination of choice, says IMF
14th December 2017 - Northern senators blow hot on restructuring
14th December 2017 - FG to issue debut domestic Green Bond
14th December 2017 - BCI boss, Kola Olugbodi bags fellowship of  IMC
Home / Business / World News / China builds world’s first solar-powered highway

China builds world’s first solar-powered highway

— 14th December 2017

The world’s first photovoltaic expressway has begun to take shape in the city of Jinan, east China’s Shandong Province.

 

The expressway is set to open to the public in December this year.

The photovoltaic panels, which look like pieces of glass, pave Jinan’s city ring expressway and can hold middle size vans with strong friction.

With the capability of generating electricity under sunlight, photovoltaic roads can release power to electric vehicles passing on them. They are also able to instantly melt winter snow covering on the road.

The roads are also designed to provide technical support to unmanned vehicles in the future.

China’s first road test section with integral photovoltaic technology was completed in September 2017. The 160-meter-long, 660-square-meter test section was equipped with screens to show the power generation. Another photovoltaic road began testing in Shaoxing, Zhejiang Province in November 2017.

The United States started research on solar-powered roads in 2006. However, the first solar road, for pedestrians and bicycles only, was completed in Netherlands in 2014. Solar panels are installed on some roads in Germany and Italy. France has launched a project to construct a 966-km photovoltaic road in 5 years.

Source: people.cn

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

China builds world’s first solar-powered highway

— 14th December 2017

The world’s first photovoltaic expressway has begun to take shape in the city of Jinan, east China’s Shandong Province.   The expressway is set to open to the public in December this year. The photovoltaic panels, which look like pieces of glass, pave Jinan’s city ring expressway and can hold middle size vans with strong…

  • Ethiopian Airlines flight arrives Nigeria with all female crew

    — 14th December 2017

    By Louis Ibah Ethiopian Airlines has announced it would be flying an all female-manned crew aircraft into Nigeria on December 16,2017 as part of efforts to encourage the participation of more Nigerian women in the aviation industry. “We are proud to announce our first all-women flight to Nigeria which is expected to leave for Lagos,…

  • Tanker fire razes vehicles, spreads agony in Lagos

    — 14th December 2017

    •Auto dealer who lost 20 cars worth N100m says, I’m finished By Job Osazuwa and Bianca Iboma A tanker laden with 33,000 litres of diesel yesterday unleashed huge losses on some residents of Festac Town in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State. The accident, which occurred around noon, did not claim any life….

  • East-West Road designed to fail –Minister

    — 14th December 2017

    • FG to hand over 30 contractors to EFCC From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Minister of Niger Delta, Usani Usani, yesterday, flayed previous governments over the strategic East-West Road, which he said was designed to fail. According to him, “the East West road is a project that has been messed up from inception, naturally designed to…

  • Anambra: Identity consciousness, reason for APGA’s landslide victory – Offodile  

    — 14th December 2017

    From Iheanacho Nwosu,Abuja   Chudi Offodile, a former House of Representatives member played a key role in the November 18, Anambra governorship election. In this interview he shared his views on a number of issues including the governorship poll, South East politics and chances of APC in the next election. Anambra election has come and…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share