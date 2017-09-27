The Sun News
China blocks WhatsApp ahead of party congress

— 27th September 2017

Chinese authorities appear to have severely disrupted the WhatsApp messaging app in the latest step to tighten censorship as they prepare for a major Communist Party congress next month.

Users in China have reported widespread disruptions in recent days to the Facebook-owned service, which previously malfunctioned in the country over the summer.

Experts said the problems began on Sunday, but text messaging, voice calls and video calls appeared to be working again yesterday, though voice messages and photos were not going through.

WhatsApp provides message encryption technology that likely does not please Chinese authorities, who closely monitor and restrict cyberspace through their “Great Firewall”.

Many Chinese activists favour WhatsApp over local messaging apps because of its end-to-end encryption function.

China has tightened online policing this year, enacting new rules that require tech companies to store user data inside the country as well as imposing restrictions on what is permissible

Chinese cyberspace regulators said on Monday they slapped “maximum” fines on major Chinese tech firms Baidu and Tencent for allowing the publication of pornographic, violent and other sorts of banned material on their social media platforms. The amount of the fines was not disclosed.

Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and a slew of foreign media sites have been blocked for years.

The WhatsApp troubles emerged ahead of the Communist Party congress on Oct 18, when President Xi Jinping is expected to be given a second five-year term as the party’s general secretary.

“It smells like Party congress pre-emptive blocking,” said Mr Jason Ng, who researches China’s Internet at the Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto.

China usually steps up surveillance around major events, Mr Ng said.

While the WeChat messaging app owned by China’s Tencent company is more widely used in the country, many WhatsApp users complained about the disruptions.

“As we get closer to the Party congress, I think authorities will use more extreme censorship measures. The public knows that WeChat isn’t safe,” prominent Beijing-based activist Hu Jia told AFP.– AFP (tnp)

Latest

Kwara gov. swears-in new Head of Service

— 27th September 2017

From Layi Olanrewaju,Ilorin  Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State has sworn-in another woman, Mrs. Susan Dupe Oluwole, as the state’s 20th Head of Service. He charged the new head of Service to introduce innovations that would not only move the service forward, but create conditions for high performance by civil servants. Speaking during the swearing-in…

  • Only 50% private schools have complied with teachers’ registration – TRCN

    — 27th September 2017

    The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), said on Wednesday, that only 50 per cent of private schools in the country have complied with its directive to deploy only professional teachers to classrooms. Deputy Director, Professional Operation of the council, Malam Adamu Bello, made this known in an interview, in Enugu, on Wednesday. Adamu said…

  • Cameroon illegally deported 100,000 Nigerian refugees – Group

    — 27th September 2017

    Cameroon’s army has forcibly deported at least 100,000 Nigerians who have fled an insurgency by Islamist militant group Boko Haram since early 2015 and subjected some to torture, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Wednesday. The deportations violate international and Cameroonian law and constitute one of the world’s largest recent cases of illegal forced repatriation,…

  • FG may ban maize importation next year

    — 27th September 2017

    From: Magnus Eze, Abuja Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, has hinted that the Federal Government would not allow massive importation of maize by the Olam Group next year. Although the minister stated that maize was not on the nation’s import ban list, he, however, charged the company to work out how…

  • BREAKING: Cement truck kills Poly student, 6 others in Kogi

    — 27th September 2017

    Kogi poly students barricade Abuja- Lokoja highway as truck kills, seven From Emmanuel ADEYEMI. Lokoja It was all wailing and gnashing of teeth, on Wednesday morning, at the Felele end of the Abuja-Lokoja highway,  in lokoja, the Kogi State capital,  when a truck, laden with cement and belonging to Dangote cement company, Obajana, allegedly ran…

