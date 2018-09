China bans transport of live hogs from 10 new regions: Agriculture Ministry

NAN

China has banned the transport of live hogs from 10 regions bordering the six provinces that have reported African swine fever outbreaks in recent weeks.

Live markets will also be shut in the regions, according to a notice by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs dated Sept. 11, and sent to animal disease control centres in the areas.

Two government agencies that received the notice confirmed its authenticity to Reuters.

The affected areas include the provinces of Hebei, Shanxi, Jilin, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Hubei and Shaanxi as well as the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and the city of Shanghai.

African swine fever is a highly contagious disease that cannot be cured and there is no vaccine to prevent it.

It can also be transmitted in pork products, animal feed or by people.