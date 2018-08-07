China bans new Winnie the Pooh film amid President Xi comparisons— 7th August 2018
Sky news
The latest Winnie the Pooh film – Christopher Robin – has been denied release in China.
The Disney live-action, which tells the story of author A A Milne’s son Christopher Robin, will not make it into cinemas across the east Asian nation – the world’s second-largest film market.
While no official reason has been given, China has previously had several Pooh crackdowns after the honey-loving bear was unfavourably compared to Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Describing it as “one of our smaller films”, Cathleen Taff, head of distribution for Disney, confirmed that it had been denied a China release.
Despite the rebuff, Ms Taff said Disney was “happy with where it’s at”, highlighting the fact that the summer film is “one of the only family options going forward”.
China’s refusal to release the film was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.
READ ALSO China’s Xi congratulates Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa on election as Zimbabwe president
The ruling Communist Party is highly sensitive to mocking depictions of its leader
Government sensors have previously blocked images of Winnie the Pooh – who is called “Little Bear Winnie” in China – after bloggers used him to parody President Xi.
Last month, HBO was blocked in the country after Last Week Tonight host John Oliver highlighted the strict censorship and made fun of the president’s sensitivity over the comparisons.
A particularly widely-shared post, which first popped up in 2013, shows a photo of President Xi with former-US President Barack Obama alongside an image of Pooh and his friend Tigger.
The following year a photographed handshake between President Xi and Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe received similar treatment.
Currently, while searches for Pooh’s Chinese name comes up with the result “20021 content is illegal!”, his English name still throws up some results.
Earlier this year, sci-fi film A Wrinkle In Time starring Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Chris Pine, was also refused release in China.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Suicide as emotional Bermuda triangle6th July 2018
-
Trump, Obama, Clinton, others mourn Barbara Bush18th April 2018
Latest
Expulsion: Disregard PDP’s letter, Kashamu tells INEC, DSS, Police— 7th August 2018
Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The senator representing Ogun East in the National Assembly, Buruji Kashamu, has formally written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Police, to disregard his expulsion from the party by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Kashamu, who was reacting to the correspondences of the…
-
No going back on Biafra, Zionists group tells IPOB, Ohanaeze— 7th August 2018
Raphael Ede, Enugu A pro-Biafra group, Biafra Zionists Federation (BZF), has described the on-going peace meeting between the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as ‘a sabotage of no consequence’. Leader of BZF, Mr. Benjamin Onwuka, who spoke to journalists, in Enugu, accused the IPOB of taking a bribe in order to…
-
Sokoto elders further isolate Tambuwal— 7th August 2018
NAN Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State is now an isolated politician in his home state, disowned not only by his godfather, Aliyu Wamakko, but also the elders of the party. The elders excoriated him for defecting to opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and, to add insult to injury, they scored him as the least…
-
Car thief disguised as priest arrested in Imo— 7th August 2018
Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri A notorious car thief, Gabriel Okani from Umuebule, of Okporo in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State, is currently being detained at the Imo State police headquarters for allegedly attempting to steal a Toyota Camry car parked inside the premises of the Assumpta Cathedral, the Archdiocese of Owerri Catholic Church during…
-
BREAKING: Akpabio resigns as Senate Minority leader— 7th August 2018
Ismail Omipidan and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja A former Akwa Ibom State governor and Senate Minority leader, Godswill Akpabio, has resigned his position as the opposition leader in the Senate. In a four paragraph letter addressed to the Senate Deputy Minority leader, Emmanuel Bwatcha, dated Saturday, August 4, Akpabio did not however state any reason for…
-
Entertainment
I’ve never dated anyone all my life – Amara Maduka, actress— 5th August 2018
I’m Amara Maduka, from Anambra State. I’m from a family of three. I’m the first daughter and second child. I’m an actor, writer and aspiring producer. Rita Okoye Chubby actress, Amara Maduka, is gradually becoming one of the most sought after in the movie industry. In this interview, the Anambra State-born role interpreter speaks on…
South-West Report
DStv, GOtv to air live U20 Women’s World Cup— 2nd August 2018
All 32 matches of the 2018 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup to be broadcast live on DStv and GOtv and across SuperSport’s online and digital platforms. The biannual tournament kicks off on 5 August, giving hosts France an opportunity to celebrate a second world football title in the space of two months, following the men’s victory…
-
Abuja Metro
Eagle Square: Abuja’s melting pot— 1st August 2018
Eagle Square is a big “market of its own.” During various programmes held there, especially political and religious functions, it provides some sort of seasonal employment for different businessmen and women. Ndubuisi Orji Eagle Square, Abuja, is renowned as the biggest gathering spot for politicians in the country. But unknown to many, there are actually…
Oriental News
Rice: Ebonyi’s untapped goldmine— 1st August 2018
Nigeria has about 12.2 million rice farmers expected to substantially bridge the gap in its seven million metric tonnes rice demand. Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki A rice mill located somewhere along the popular Ogoja Road in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, is a beehive of activities. On a daily basis, millers, merchants and other people who have…
-
Features
Woman of The Sun: Treatment of gunshot victims was my brainchild – Egbuji— 7th August 2018
I took the matter to Tunji Alapeni, who was the Force PR officer, and he said there was no reason why hospitals should not treat gunshot victims Vincent Kalu Gloria Egbuji, a legal practitioner and activist, has been involved in social work and research for over a decade. She is currently the executive director of…
Literary Review
Northern Nigerian Writers’ Summit: Explosion of creative ideas in Maiduguri— 4th August 2018
HENRY AKUBUIRO Until Babangida Aliyu, former Niger State Governor, left office in 2015, Minna, Niger State capital, used to be a Mecca for Nigerian writers, especially those from the north, as the state government facilitated a number of literary activities, including the Northern Nigerian Writers’ Summit, annually. The good old days are here again with…
-
Lifeline
How to end Apapa traffic chaos, by Ambode— 2nd August 2018
“This issue has become perennial and in the last six years it has always been there. It comes and goes, but the challenge is to be able to find a permanent solution.” • FG must revamp moribund ports, halt creation of tank farms in Lagos Kenechukwu Madukaife In the past few months, roads in Apapa…
Education Review
My mother’s cancer, death inspired me to study medicine – Graduate confesses— 7th August 2018
Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Perhaps, Dr. Obinna Oke could have been the next literary icon like Prof. Chinua Achebe, Prof. Wole Soyinka, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and others who are being celebrated globally if he had stuck to his dream. Oke is one of the 49 fresh graduates of medicine, who recently swore to the Hippocratic Oath…
-
TSWeekend
AMVCA: An appraisal of continental reward platform— 3rd August 2018
AMVCA ceremony has grown to become the continent’s most recognised awards ceremony by riding on a wave of popularity, glitz, glamour and controversy… Olu James Since the inaugural Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) ceremony on March 9, 2013 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, a lot of opinions have found their way…
Opinion
Branding of Nigeria Air— 7th August 2018
From culture, religion, politics to education, sports and other socio-economic ramifications, we hardly get the basics right in our national branding. Ernie Onwumere Almost 58 years after independence, Nigeria is a country that still struggles to get its fundamentals right. Our distinct nationhood is yet to evolve the way it should, hence the relentless cries…
Columnists
-
When a press secretary’s brain snaps— 7th August 2018
Levi Obijiofor Simon Ebegbulem, who describes himself as the chief press secretary to Adams Oshiomhole, read my article that was published in The Sun last Tuesday, July 31, 2018, and he went berserk. The article was a critical analysis of Oshiomhole’s inappropriate behaviour and constant use of offensive language against other people. After reading my…
-
Our silly season— 7th August 2018
Ray Ekpu Our silly season is here, the season that we show to the world how truly silly we are in conducting our affairs. In years of yore, Nigerians were used to saying to people on New Year’s Day, “Happy New Year.” Now we have picked up the habit with consummate verve of saying to…
-
To register or not to register?— 6th August 2018
For all those who are eligible to register to vote but have not done so till now, INEC is once more widening the window for registration. Andy Ezeani What is your vote worth? That is a weighty question in democracy. The actual answer does come down when results of polls are tallied. For every citizen…
-
The death of Sister Grace— 6th August 2018
I join Pastor Ambrose to urge the church to atone for the unjust death meted to otherwise precious Sister Grace Tony Iwuoma Let us talk about Sister Grace. Many of know her and some preachers dwell much on her beauty. She is enchanting and captivating but, unfortunately, she has led many astray. Not that she…
-
In search of political mentors (3): The Reverend Muslim— 6th August 2018
With its Muslim north and Christian south population, Kaduna stands as a befitting case study of a cultural diversity that works. Michael Bush Researching for this series has been an eye-opener. Intermittently, one stumbles on information which challenges the legend that Nigeria boasts no leaders. The blame for that though must be borne on one hand…
-
Security votes, Ortom and witch-hunt— 6th August 2018
Now that the 2019 elections are fast approaching, what has the EFCC done to checkmate politicians using security votes for campaigns or to buy votes? Casmir Igbokwe Like a sore thumb, it has continued to pain us. Yet we have failed to find a cure for it. It is the root of many corrupt practices…
-
APC, Saraki and Senate presidency— 6th August 2018
Truth is the Presidency and the lawmakers know that the National Assembly was scheduled to go on eight-week recess starting from July 26, 2018. Zacheaus Adebayo Integrity, according to Cambridge Dictionary, is the quality of being honest and having strong moral principles that you refuse to change. So, the more one listens to the bizarre…
-
“SSSHHH quiet! Why do you always have to make a racket out of nothing, huh?”— 5th August 2018
“Ssshhhh quiet! Why do you always have to make a racket out of nothing, huh? We are going to have the talk today,” he said with determination. Efe Anaughe “WHERE are you taking me?” I asked sitting up in surprise. “Wherever the wind takes us,” Dennis joked. I was not amused. “Dennis turn this car…
-
Why forgiveness benefits you MORE— 5th August 2018
Forgiveness is intertwined with many emotions – resentment, grief, rage, sadness, hurt, betrayal, vulnerability, anger and fear are often part of the experience. Bisi Daniels The spiritual reasons for choosing to forgive are powerful. People must have asked for God’s forgiveness repeatedly during the fasting season and that that leaves them with no justification for refusing…
-
Women should have children they can raise alone— 5th August 2018
I think every woman should have only the number of children she can independently raise herself. That should be a plan B in case things go wrong. Bolatito Olaitan “MY Journey to hell began when I met Dan about twelve years ago. I met him at a party organized by my cousin and he was…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply