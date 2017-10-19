Chimamanda Adichie acknowledged as genius by New York Times

From: HENRY AKUBUIRO

Award-winning Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is a cover star of the 2017 “Greats” issue of T: The New York Times Style Magazine.

This special issue, which is released annually, celebrates individuals who are masters in their respective fields and whose work and vision have transformed modern culture.

The 2017 “Greats” issue appeared online on October 16 and will be released, in print, on Sunday, October 22, 2017.

Adichie was photographed by the artist-photographer Carrie Mae Weems alongside a profile written by Dave Eggers. Also featured on the cover of this year’s edition are actress Amy Adams, director Park Chan-Wook, rapper/singer Nicki Minaj, artist Claes Oldenburg, composer Stephen Sondheim, and designer Dries Van Noten. Last year’s issue featured First Lady Michelle Obama.