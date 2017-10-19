The Sun News
Latest
19th October 2017 - Chimamanda Adichie acknowledged as genius by New York Times
19th October 2017 - Igbo group rally for Buhari in Abuja
19th October 2017 - Buhari visits Mausoleum, honours Turkey’s founding father
19th October 2017 - Dogara, govs discuss devolution of power, restructuring
19th October 2017 - Zoning tears Adamawa PDP apart
19th October 2017 - Kimbir emerges new FUAM VC
19th October 2017 - Falsehood case: Misua docked, granted N5m bail
19th October 2017 - Group announces grand celebration of Sagamu Day
19th October 2017 - Buhari greets Adesina on winning 2017 World Food Prize Laureate
19th October 2017 - BREAKING: Judge adjourns Evans, others trial till to Nov. 3
Home / Cover / National / Chimamanda Adichie acknowledged as genius by New York Times

Chimamanda Adichie acknowledged as genius by New York Times

— 19th October 2017

From: HENRY AKUBUIRO

Award-winning Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is a cover star of the 2017 “Greats” issue of T: The New York Times Style Magazine.

This special issue, which is released annually, celebrates individuals who are masters in their respective fields and whose work and vision have transformed modern culture.

The 2017 “Greats” issue appeared online on October 16 and will be released, in print, on Sunday, October 22, 2017.

Adichie was photographed by the artist-photographer Carrie Mae Weems alongside a profile written by Dave Eggers. Also featured on the cover of this year’s edition are actress Amy Adams, director Park Chan-Wook, rapper/singer Nicki Minaj, artist Claes Oldenburg, composer Stephen Sondheim, and designer Dries Van Noten. Last year’s issue featured First Lady Michelle Obama.

Post Views: 27
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Chimamanda Adichie acknowledged as genius by New York Times

— 19th October 2017

From: HENRY AKUBUIRO Award-winning Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is a cover star of the 2017 “Greats” issue of T: The New York Times Style Magazine. This special issue, which is released annually, celebrates individuals who are masters in their respective fields and whose work and vision have transformed modern culture. The 2017 “Greats” issue…

  • Igbo group rally for Buhari in Abuja

    — 19th October 2017

    From: Fred Ezeh, Abuja Supporters of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration who claimed to be from the south eastern part of the country, on Thursday, caused a temporary traffic obstruction in major streets of Abuja, when they engaged in peaceful protest in support of the President. The renewed protest might be to counter the resumed…

  • Buhari visits Mausoleum, honours Turkey’s founding father

    — 19th October 2017

    President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, in Ankara, the capital of Turkey, laid a wreath at the mausoleum of Turkey’s founding father, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, before meeting President Recep Erdogan at the Presidential Palace. The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement issued in Abuja, said Buhari was accompanied…

  • Dogara, govs discuss devolution of power, restructuring

    — 19th October 2017

    …We will listen more, Speaker assures From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, on Wednesday night, briefed the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) on the House’s version of the constitutional amendment. The Nigerian Senate and House of Representatives had disagreed on certain aspects of the constitution amendment, thereby delaying the…

  • Zoning tears Adamawa PDP apart

    — 19th October 2017

    Some stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa on Thursday protested over a zoning formula adopted by a group in the party ahead of the PDP congresses on Saturday. A group that called itself “major stakeholders” of the party, on Tuesday set out a zoning formula for the party and forwarded it to…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share