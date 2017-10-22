Chieftaincy title tears Egba Christians apart

By Moshood Adebayo

All is not well among prominent Egba chiefs of Abeokuta, the Ogun State Capital over the title of Balogun Egba Christians, which has pitched them against one another.

Two major players in the chieftaincy game are the former chairman of A.G. Leventis, Chief Joseph Oke and Chief A.O. Okenla, a grandson of the pioneer Balogun Egba Christians, Chief John Owolotan Okenla.

In Egbaland, whoever is Balogun Christians is automatically the head and leader of Christians in all the six local government councils that constitute Egba nation.

The last Balogun Christians was Chief Otesile, a legal practitioner, who died few years ago.

Sunday Sun gathered that the dichtomy among the chiefs had already led to the closure of the main hall of Christians located on 36, Aboaba Street, Itori Oke Abeokuta, with many lamenting the development.

A prominent female Egba chief is said to be supporting one of the candidates to the dislike of other chiefs, who are pleading with the Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland to intervene.

A source close to the Alake palace, who spoke on condition of anonymity described the development as unfortunate.

“As much as Alake would have loved to intervene in the matter, which is within his jurisdiction, the warring factions have concluded plans to go to court.

However, the source condemned the closure of the hall, which was said to have been masterminded by the female chief, describing it as an effrontery on the chieftaincy institution in the town.