The Sun News
Latest
22nd October 2017 - Otokoto saga: Prisons officer drags CG to court
22nd October 2017 - Minister flags off nationwide laboratory inspection
22nd October 2017 - My mother’s banga soup is superb – Fathia Balogun, Actress
22nd October 2017 - Confirmed: Moods Are Contagious
22nd October 2017 - Jos Electric sacks 500 for fraud, incompetence
22nd October 2017 - “Should I get a room for you to ravage my body”
22nd October 2017 - Osun LG poll under threat again
22nd October 2017 - 10 compliments your spouse needs to hear often
22nd October 2017 - ‘My husband forced me to adopt his love child (2)’
22nd October 2017 - The enemy within
Home / National / Chieftaincy title tears Egba Christians apart

Chieftaincy title tears Egba Christians apart

— 22nd October 2017

By Moshood Adebayo

All is not well among prominent Egba chiefs of Abeokuta, the Ogun State Capital over the  title of  Balogun Egba Christians, which has  pitched them against one another.

Two major players in the chieftaincy game are the former chairman of  A.G. Leventis, Chief  Joseph Oke and Chief A.O. Okenla, a grandson of the pioneer Balogun Egba Christians, Chief John Owolotan Okenla.

In Egbaland, whoever is Balogun Christians is automatically the head and leader of Christians in all the six local government councils that constitute Egba nation.

The last Balogun Christians was Chief Otesile, a legal practitioner, who died few years ago.

Sunday Sun gathered that the dichtomy among the chiefs had already led to the closure of the main hall of Christians located on 36, Aboaba Street, Itori Oke Abeokuta, with many lamenting the development.

A prominent female Egba chief is said to be supporting one of the candidates to the dislike of other chiefs, who are pleading with the Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland to intervene.

A source close to the Alake palace, who spoke on condition of anonymity described the development as unfortunate.

“As much as Alake would have loved to intervene in the matter, which is within his jurisdiction, the warring factions have concluded plans to go to court.

However, the source condemned the closure of the hall, which was said to have been masterminded by the female chief, describing it as an effrontery on the chieftaincy institution in the town.

Post Views: 18
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh 22nd October 2017 at 7:07 am
    Reply

    When human beings left the right things undone for the wrong chioces of their own political self-centeredness and selfishness, the effect is often the raise of confusing dust of civil unrest, among other things!

    Leadership is originally meant to serve God and humanity at all levels!

    But the distortions of leadership concept is the main cause that is practically responsible for all the people who engage in fights against one another for post occupations!

    It is very unfortunate scenario!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Otokoto saga: Prisons officer drags CG to court

— 22nd October 2017

…Alleges deliberate stagnation in service for testifying at tribunal From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri An officer of the Nigerian Prisons Service, Mr. Longinus Njoku, who has not been promoted in the last 20 years, has dragged the Comptroller General (CG) and the Prisons Service Board to the National Industrial Court, Imo state division. Njoku, who is…

  • Minister flags off nationwide laboratory inspection

    — 22nd October 2017

    …As Tambuwal rallies support for medlab council Minister of State for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire has stressed the importance of medical laboratory inspection as a very important quality management measure and one of the statutory functions of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) as a regulatory entity. He said this while flagging off…

  • Jos Electric sacks 500 for fraud, incompetence

    — 22nd October 2017

    From Gyang Bere, Jos Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JED) has sacked 500 staff for allegedly defrauding customers and non-performance in Plateau, Benue, Bauchi and Gombe States. The Managing Director of the company, Alhaji Mohammed Gidado, said the sack of redundant staff and non-performing staff would continue, noting that the company has earmarked 40,000 pre-paid metres…

  • Osun LG poll under threat again

    — 22nd October 2017

    By Razaq Bamidele The much-awaited council poll in Osun State may not hold again as a political party, the Action Alliance (AA), has threatened to stop the exercise through the court over alleged extortion by the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC). It could be recalled that the OSIEC had at a recent meeting which…

  • Imo ex-deputy governor, Agbaso, loses wife

    — 22nd October 2017

    The death has been announced of Lady Ihuoma Agbaso, wife of the former deputy governor of Imo State, Sir Jude Agbaso. Mrs Agbaso died on Saturday, October 7, 2017. In a statement announcing the passage of Lady Agbaso, elder brother of the former deputy governor, Ochoudo Martin Agbaso said that the funeral Service would take…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share