To make a plea to Ogwugwu, you stand in front of the sanctuary and in the center of the shrine with kola nuts, a bottle of hot drink and some money. Some of the adherents came to seek Ogwugwu’s protection, blessings, fruit of the womb, help to find a missing relation, good luck. Others pointedly came to report civil matters, mentioning the names of their oppressors, and calling the Ogwugwu to go and avenge for them.

Asked how Ogwugwu operates, Okolido retorted: “We don’t perform rituals here. All you need is to stand in front of Ogwugwu and pray to her. That’s all. Ogwugwu is very kind and generous with her blessings. And that attracts people from different areas to come and pray to her. When someone offends or intimidates you, and you want Ogwugwu to intervene in the matter, all you need is just to stand with your kolanuts and call on Ogwugwu to be the judge. Simple! Ogwugwu knows the hearts of men and would rise to answer your pleas for justice. People come from all the world to this shrine to pray for success, safe journey, good health, fruit of the womb. Anything you want, once you cry to Ogwugwu, she would do it for you”.