Lawyer praises CJN for special corruption courts

A Minna-based lawyer, Mr Taidi Jonathan, said on Tuesday that the setting up of special courts to try corruption charges would enhance the credibility of the nation’s judiciary.

Jonathan, former Chairman, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Minna chapter, said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the special courts proposed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, were long overdue.

“It is the best thing that has happened in recent times to the fight against corruption.

“The intervention by the CJN in putting in place special courts across Nigeria to fast track trial of corruption cases particularly affecting politically exposed persons is a welcome development.

“It demonstrates the capacity of judiciary to effectively play its role in the fight against corruption,’’ he said.

Jonathan advised lawyers to use the opportunity in discharging their responsibilities and helping to speed up corruption trials for the good of the country.

He called on Nigerians to support President Buhari in the effort to rid the country of corruption, by playing their role in exposing corrupt public officials.

