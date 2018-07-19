– The Sun News
Latest
19th July 2018 - FG unveils Nigeria Air as new national carrier
19th July 2018 - Police parade commander, 21 others involved in Chibok girls’ kidnap
19th July 2018 - HIV: Nigeria accounts for half of new infections in West Africa – UN
19th July 2018 - Herders, farmers clashes worse than Boko Haram – UN
19th July 2018 - Ex-CJN, Katsina-Alu, dies at 77
19th July 2018 - Northern, southern leaders lament wanton killings
19th July 2018 - Etebo braces for tough Stoke City challenge
19th July 2018 - MultiChoice signs Iwobi as ambassador
19th July 2018 - Buhari should focus on challenges at home – Secondus
19th July 2018 - Eagles stars drag club to EFCC 
Home / Cover / National / Ex-CJN, Katsina-Alu, dies at 77
Justice ALOYSIUS Katsina-Alu

Ex-CJN, Katsina-Alu, dies at 77

— 19th July 2018

Godwin Tsa and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

A retired Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Aloysius Katsina-Alu, is dead. He was 76. Katsina-Alu was CJN between 2009 and 2011.

READ ALSO: Ex-CJN, Dahiru Musdapher is dead

He reportedly died at an Orthopaedic Hospital in Abuja; in the early hours of yesterday.

The late CJN who hailed from Ushongo local government area of Benue State, died a month to his 77th birthday.

He succeeded Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi as CJN in December 2009 and was succeeded in 2011 by the late Justice Dahiru Musdapher.

Although a family member refused to confirm his demise to Daily Sun, his death was confirmed by the sitting CJN, Walter Onnoghen, who is attending a conference with other justices of the Supreme Court and Chief Judges of some states in Montreal, Canada.

“I can confirm the death of the former CJN. I have just called the Chief Registrar, Hadizatu Mustapha, to confirm that this is, indeed, the situation. The Personal Assistant of the former CJN called her at 3.00pm to inform her of the demise.

Born on August 28, 1941, the late jurist was sworn in as CJN on December 30, 2009 by his predecessor, Justice Idris Kutigi. This was because then President Umaru Yar’Adua was unavailable to carry out that task on account of ill health.

This created controversy since the oath of office was not administered by the president; as was the tradition.

The late CJN was called to the English Bar in October 1967 and the Nigerian Bar on June 28, 1968. He also worked as a Legal Officer as the Nigerian Ports Authority, Lagos, between 1969 and 1977.

Barely a year he left NPA, Katsina-Alu became the Attorney-General of Benue State in 1978, a position he held until 1979 when he was appointed a judge of the Benue State High Court. From the High Court in Benue, he was elevated to the Court of Appeal in 1985, where he served until November 1998, when he was appointed a Justice of the Supreme Court.

Katsina-Alu became the CJN in 2009 after he had spent 11 years on the Supreme Court Bench. A father to many children and grandchildren, fate played foul on him last May, when his wife of many years, Lady Mimidoo Katsina-Alu, was killed after a tree fell on her in their country-home in Ushongo, Benue, during a wind storm.

From Abuja, President Muhammadu Buhari President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Katsina-Alu’s family and friends.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari noted that the former CJN contributed immensely to the structuring of Nigeria’s jurisprudence.

The president affirmed that Katsina-Alu’s knowledge, experience and diligence impacted greatly on governance in Nigeria as he featured prominently in landmark cases.

He expressed belief that “the late CJN left behind a legacy of discipline, brilliance and diligence that younger jurists should emulate.”

Meanwhile, former Anambra governor, Peter Obi, in his tribute, described the late Katsina-Alu as a jurist who served his country faithfully.

He said just as retired workers everywhere, noted for their advice issuing forth from rich experiential background, “the country, especially the judiciary will miss Katsina-Alu’s fatherly advice dearly.”

Obi urged the judiciary to keep his legacies afloat by sustaining some of the reforms started during his time.

In addition, a constitutional lawyer and close associate of the late CJN, Sabastine Hon (SAN) described him as a quintessential judge who left indelible marks in the nation’s legal jurisprudence.

Hon said: “The sudden demise our eminent jurist and former CJN has sent deep shock into all of us who know his enormous contributions to justice administration in Nigeria.

“Trained in the British legal tradition of brevity, laced with deepness, his lordship’ s judgments on the Bench were brief, incisive and straight to the point, thereby rendering justice without much stress. He played a major role in the ‘resource control’ suits, the Atiku survivalist litigations, the Rotimi Amaechi ‘k-leg’ survivalist litigation that enamoured the National Assembly to reshape the Electoral Act, 2010; and, in several other public-interest suits.

“I can also say without blinking an eye that his brief stay as the CJN saw to the peaking of welfare packages for staff of the Judiciary, especially his colleagues on the Supreme Court Bench. Above all, he was God-fearing and one who opened his doors to the poor and needy.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NIGERIA AIR - NEW NATIONAL CARRIER

FG unveils Nigeria Air as new national carrier

— 19th July 2018

“It is a business, not a social service. The Nigerian government will not own more than 5 per cent maximum stake of the new national carrier,” added Sirika. Louis Ibah and Uche Usim, Abuja The Federal Government yesterday at the Farnborough Airshow in London unveiled the name of its new national carrier, as Nigeria Air. READ…

  • BOKO HARAM COMMANDER

    Police parade commander, 21 others involved in Chibok girls’ kidnap

    — 19th July 2018

    Christopher Oji and Timothy Olarewaju, Maiduguri Boko Haram terrorist commander who spearheaded the kidnap of over 200 secondary schoolgirls in Chibok, Borno State, in 2014 and 21 other members of the group have been arrested. He was also responsible for over 50 suicide bombings within Maiduguri, Borno State, and Adamawa State, and the invasion of…

  • UNAIDS - HIV/AIDS NEW INFECTIONS

    HIV: Nigeria accounts for half of new infections in West Africa – UN

    — 19th July 2018

    The United Nations HIV/AIDS agency (UNAIDS) Executive Director Michel Sidibe disclosed yesterday that Nigeria accounts for about half of all new infections in West Africa. Sidibe spoke during the presentation of the agency’s report for 2017. His words: “Some countries continue to concern us, such as Nigeria which accounts for about half of all new…

  • BOKO HARAM - Mohamed Ibn Chambas,

    Herders, farmers clashes worse than Boko Haram – UN

    — 19th July 2018

    The Special Representative of UN Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, Mohamed Ibn Chambas, has expressed concern over the conflicts between herdsmen and farmers in Nigeria. According to him, the conflicts, which are more pronounced in the Middle Belt region, were becoming “more sophisticated and deadlier.” READ ALSO: Herdsmen, farmers’ clashes: Over 257 killed…

  • Justice ALOYSIUS Katsina-Alu

    Ex-CJN, Katsina-Alu, dies at 77

    — 19th July 2018

    Godwin Tsa and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja A retired Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Aloysius Katsina-Alu, is dead. He was 76. Katsina-Alu was CJN between 2009 and 2011. READ ALSO: Ex-CJN, Dahiru Musdapher is dead He reportedly died at an Orthopaedic Hospital in Abuja; in the early hours of yesterday. The late CJN who hailed from…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share