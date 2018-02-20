‘Chicken Crisis’ in Britain as KFC closes down stores

KFC says some of the outlets which had to close when delivery problems meant they ran out of chicken have reopened.
Latest figures show that 470 of the fast-food chain’s 900 outlets in its UK-based division were shut as of 13:00 on Tuesday.
That compares with 575 that were closed at 21:00 on Monday.
Last week, the fried chicken chain switched its delivery contract to DHL, which has blamed “operational issues” for the supply disruption.
Earlier a KFC spokesperson said: “We anticipate the number of closures will reduce today [Tuesday] and over the coming days as our teams work flat out all hours to clear the backlog.
“Each day more deliveries are being made, however, we expect the disruption to some restaurants to continue over the remainder of the week, meaning some will be closed and others operating with a reduced menu or shortened hours.”
How many KFCs are open?
KFC says 430 of its outlets were open as of 13:00 on Tuesday compared with 325 at 21:00 on Monday.
However, even some of these are only offering a limited menu or have shorter opening hours.
Until 13 February, KFC’s chicken was delivered by specialist food distribution group Bidvest.
But after the contract switched to DHL, many of the food giant’s outlets began running out of chicken products.
The GMB union said it had tried to warn KFC that switching from Bidvest to DHL was a mistake. The change led to 255 job losses and the closure of a Bidvest depot, said Mick Rix, GMB national officer.
He said: “Bidvest are specialists – a food distribution firm with years of experience. DHL are scratching around for any work they can get, and undercut them.
“KFC are left with hundreds of restaurants closed while DHL try and run the whole operation out of one distribution centre. Three weeks ago, KFC knew they had made a terrible mistake, but by then it was too late.”
The distribution network uses software developed by the firm Quick Service Logistics (QSL).
DHL said: “Due to operational issues, a number of deliveries in recent days have been incomplete or delayed. We are working with our partners, KFC and QSL, to rectify the situation as a priority and apologise for any inconvenience.”
A KFC spokesperson said the decision to change supplier hadn’t been taken lightly.
“DHL have estimated that winning the KFC contract and opening the new distribution centre has created 300 new jobs,” he added.
How long are the problems likely to persist?
A spokesman for the firm said as of Monday, it was “too early to tell” how long the problems would go on for.
How much is it likely to cost KFC?
KFC’s spokesman said he did not have a figure, but any calculation is likely to be complicated by the fact that 95% of KFC’s outlets in the UK are run by franchisees.
Some media reports say the crisis could be costing the chain £1m a day, but any such figure at this stage is likely to involve a large amount of guesswork.
What’s happening to KFC staff?
Workers are being encouraged to take holiday, but would not be forced to do so, the company has said.
“Our teams are working flat out all hours to get the rest back up and running as soon as possible – but it’s too early to say how long it will take to clear the backlog.”
It said that in the restaurants owned by the chain, staff on short-term contracts would be paid the average hours worked per day over the past 12 weeks, while those on salaries would be paid as normal.
“Franchisees will be seeking their own independent advice, but we’re encouraging them to adopt this policy too,” said the chain.
Gyang Bere, Jos Managing Director of Jos Electricity Distribution Company, Mohammed Modibbo, has urged electricity consumers in Plateau State to ignore the rumour making rounds that the company’s tariff is the most exorbitant in the country. Modibbo, in a press statement issued, on Tuesday, in Jos, Plateau State capital, by head, Corporate Communication, Dr. Friday…
Linus Oota, Lafia The Nigerian Air force has expressed its readiness to establish a base, in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital. This, it believed, would bring an end to crises in the state. Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar disclosed this, on Tuesday, when he paid a courtesy visit on Governor Umaru Tanko…
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo A total of 1,113 students have been formally admitted into various academic disciplines of the Adeleke University Ede, Osun State, for the 2017/2018 academic session. Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Ekundayo Alao, administered the Oath of Honour to the new students during the university’s 7th matriculation ceremony held at the institution’s permanent…
Fulani herders in Ekiti and South West have taken a traditional oath binding on them to assure the host communities in Ekiti, and by extension, the South West of Nigeria, that they would no longer behave unruly, kill or allow their cattle to stray into farms. The traditional oath, revealed to be an effective cultural…
Noah Ebije, Kaduna Following the demolition of his house in the early hours of Tuesday by Kaduna State Government, Sen. Suleiman Hunkuyi (APC North), has said the action showed that Governor, Nasir el-rufai cannot stand political pressure. Sen. Hunkuyi had, few weeks back, donated his personal house at number 11 Sambo Road as the secretariat…
NKECHI CHIMA ONYELE, Abuja Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, is one thespian that has stood the test of time. And what is going for her is her talent and versatility. From her role in The Maid, a movie that launched her into stardom, Okojie has featured in several movies, garnering awards both locally and internationally. In…
• Killings by Fulani herdsmen comes under heavy hammer Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The culture of a people is their identity, which always positions them for recognition and respect. Unarguably, Yoruba are rich culture and tradition. Despite modernisation, the Yoruba still maintain their rich culture and traditions to a reasonable extent. Notwithstanding, Yoruba are losing some…
Godwin Tsa, Abuja Residents of Zone A, Kurudu, a suburb in the Abuja Municipality of the Federal Capital City Territory (FCT), are still living in fear, days after gunmen believed to be robbers unleashed terror on them. On that evil day, January 11, the gunmen, numbering seven, carried out deadly raids on five flats in…
Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Governors Willie Obiano and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Anambra and Enugu states respectively have vowed that there would be no more strife between the two states. Their stand followed previous clashes recorded between the two border communities of Awba-Ofemmili in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State and Ibite-Olo in Ezeagu Local…
NAN Mixed reactions have continued to trail the submissions that ladies with larger purses than their would-be spouses can sponsor their weddings. Some Lagosians who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews on Tuesday in Lagos supported women who wanted to sponsor such while others disagreed. Mrs Ifeyinwa Ojiego, a businesswoman…
Henry Akubuiro Tribe and Prejudice, Sam Omatseye, Origami Books, Lagos, 2018, pp.63 Tribe and Prejudice: the title of Sam Omatseye’s latest poetry volume reminds you of the title of Jane Austen’s romantic novel, Pride and Prejudice, first published in 1983, a comedy that trails the emotional development of the protagonist, Elizabeth Bennet, who learns the error…
British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Igbo and Yoruba services were launched yesterday for Nigeria and the West and Central Africa regions. The launch is part of the largest investment in the BBC World Service since the 1940s. It is funded by the United Kingdom government. The Igbo service is mainly for audiences in eastern and south-eastern…
Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Baring any sudden change in plan, academic activities in the Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Unwana, Ebonyi State would in the next two weeks or more, suffer very serious setback. This is following the resolution of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics [ASUP] in the institution to embark on daily protests within the…
It was a unique gathering of major stakeholders in Nigeria’s marketing industry when the Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) rolled out the red carpet to celebrate outstanding achievers at the 2016 ADVAN Awards for Marketing Excellence at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, last weekend. The event threw up new champions who would bask in the…
Tony Ogaga Recently, star actress Juliet Ibrahim announced she had found love again after breaking up with her pilot husband. Perhaps, as a way of getting back at her ex, she and her new lover, rapper Iceberg Slim flooded social media with their romantic pictures. In this chat, Slim opens up on her relationship with the…
One news story that dominated public discussion in the past few days was the grotesque tale of how a mystery snake consumed the whopping sum of N36 million from the Benue State office of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB). There are indeed moonlight tales emanating from the offices of JAMB. The first astonishing…
I do not want to get lost in a definitional quagmire between fame and celebrity. Some people may think that there is really no difference between them. Others think the line is very, very thin. Yet some others may think that it is a distinction without a difference. Whatever you think, keep it to yourself….
The dictionary tells us that corruption is “the act … of impairing integrity, virtue or moral principle; the state of being debased; loss of purity or integrity; depravity; wickedness; impurity; bribery.” We are in a country where the mentality of our youngsters has been corrupted to believe that corruption is all about chasing thieving politicians…
From 1960 (if not 1914) Nigeria has been running on generator. That’s at once an empirical, profound and unassailable statement. There’s not one sector of our national life today that would keep this country breathing one more second, if we shut off the perennial, inevitable life support. There never was, yesterday and, the way we’re…
Mr. Konbowei Benson is worried, seriously worried. Each day he wakes up, he sees or hears the exploits of kidnappers in his constituency. Armed robbers operate with impunity. Pirates, ritual killers and rapists are on the prowl. The worst is that the youths of the region struggle to acquire powers of invincibility. They have transported…
The news of the fall of Comrade Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma, ex-President of the Republic of South Africa, is no longer news. It was high on drama and suspense, then there was the denouement, the climax, after which a new man, Cyril Ramaphosa, took charge. South Africans thronged the streets in ecstatic celebration of the exit…
AT the twilight of his disastrous tenure in Abia State as governor, Theodore Ahamefule Orji unsurprisingly tried to domesticate governance by nursing a senatorial ambition, arranging for his wife to become a member of the House of Representatives and his son, Chinedu, the alternate governor, to emerge the speaker of the House of Assembly—at that…
Do economists make good entrepreneurs; or entrepreneurs great economists? This has been a puzzle through the ages. Many liken the economist to someone who only knows the way but can’t drive the car. Some have even chided the economist as a splendid theorist but never one to get the job done practically. Pauline Hanson, leader…
The jury is still out on the status of the economic recession that hit the country very hard since 2015. The report on the news is that Nigeria has been in economic recession for five consecutive quarters now without relent. No one needs to be convinced again about the untold hardship that the recession implies…
The issue of journalism, journalists and societal development has always been a very important issue even though a contentious matter since civilization began. Nobody likes to be exposed, it is partly for this reason that men have continued to question the place and role of the media in the affairs of society. America, our own…
Leave a reply