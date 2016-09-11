Chibok girls/terror suspects swap deal

President Buhari’s willingness to bargain for these girls is appropriate. It is heartbreaking seeing the girls’ parents and their supporters sitting on the bare floor in a protest in front of the presidential mansion. He should get the “BringBackOurGirls#” (BBOG) group to his side, take more time to explain why the swap must be done dispassionately, and only after ascertaining the identity and genuineness of Boko Haram’s representatives There must also be adequate demonstration of goodwill and confidence-building on both sides for any meaningful negotiation to take place. The BBOG campaign should not be discouraged, disrespected or mistreated by any arm of the security services. The talk about a military rescue should be discouraged.

Mrs. Aisha Wakil’s connections should be explored. This is the lady popularly referred to as “Mama Boko Haram.” Her accounts of an earlier attempt to secure the release of the Chibok girls corroborated the account of Dr. Stephen Davis, the Australian, who said he had led the effort but gave it up when the terrorists couldn’t make up their minds, and their leadership was seen to be fragmented.

Nigerians and all men of goodwill all over the world are expecting these negotiations to be done purposefully, expeditiously and adroitly with no room for hankypanky. If the government has any leverage to hasten the process, it should apply it, but it should continue to express willingness to swap the girls provided the Boko Haram negotiators can demonstrate that the sect has the girls and is genuinely ready to release them on reasonable grounds.