The Sun News
Latest
16th November 2017 - Chibok girls’ parents write Buhari, demand info on missing daughters
16th November 2017 - Competency test: We are not sacking teachers in Kaduna, El-Rufai replies Fayose
16th November 2017 - IGP, where are the killer herdsmen?
16th November 2017 - Obiano’s scorecard and November 18 polls
16th November 2017 - Coup in Zimbabwe : Mugabe under house arrest
16th November 2017 - FG paying lip service to education –VC
16th November 2017 - Apapa gridlock: Lagos reconstitutes security task force panel
16th November 2017 - … State govt after me – Banire
16th November 2017 - No political rift between Dickson and I – Jonathan
16th November 2017 - IGP restores Obiano’s security
Home / Cover / National / Chibok girls’ parents write Buhari, demand info on missing daughters

Chibok girls’ parents write Buhari, demand info on missing daughters

— 16th November 2017

Parents of Chibok schoolgirls still in Boko Haram captivity have expressed sadness over President Muhammadu Buhari’s “silence” concerning the fate of their daughters.

In a letter to the president, the parents lamented that 20 of them have died while waiting for the return of their girls.

On April 14, 2014, Boko Haram insurgents abducted 276 girls from Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno state.

The sect released 82 of the girls in May, following a prisoner-swap deal with the Federal Government. Five months later, 21 girls were also freed.

Subsequently, government promised that more girls would be freed.

However, no information has been heard from the federal government which prompted the parents to lament that “if there is any time we are so much worried about our girls then, it is now, when we don’t seem to here anything again from any official.

“When the 21 girls were rescued, we begged to be part of the reunion so we could hear about our missing daughters, but, we were denied that opportunity.

“Again, when the 82 came home, we were so happy knowing very well that we could meet them and hear about our daughters, even if they are dead, so we could bring this to closure.

“Again, we were denied the chance to meet them, till today.

“We have been travelling to ask our local leaders to hear from them but no one seems interested in briefing us about any effort or action by the federal government, to secure the release of our daughters. We feel neglected.

“When government promised to secure the release of the girls, repeatedly, we thought it won’t be long after the 82 girls were rescued, having seen how possible that was.

“Right now, we are hopeless and more traumatised than before because, it seems the successes recorded are now considered as closure since no one is paying any attention to our grief.”

Demanding that government talk to them “and tell us exactly why the delays,” the parents also said they want to know the state of their daughters and when they are coming home.

“We want government to deal directly with parents of the missing girls, let us know what next.

“Do not stop us from meeting the rescued girls, we could hear words of comfort from our daughters, through them, and to know whether they are alive or not; for us to know the next step.

“We have lost 20 of the parents, we don’t want to lose any one of us in this situation again.

“Please, respond to our call,” the letter read.

Post Views: 12
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Chibok girls’ parents write Buhari, demand info on missing daughters

— 16th November 2017

Parents of Chibok schoolgirls still in Boko Haram captivity have expressed sadness over President Muhammadu Buhari’s “silence” concerning the fate of their daughters. In a letter to the president, the parents lamented that 20 of them have died while waiting for the return of their girls. On April 14, 2014, Boko Haram insurgents abducted 276…

  • Competency test: We are not sacking teachers in Kaduna, El-Rufai replies Fayose

    — 16th November 2017

    Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has replied his Ekiti State counterpart, Ayodele Fayose, over the sack of teachers in Kaduna State. On Tuesday, Fayose accused the Kaduna state government of sacking teachers with the support of President Muhammadu Buhari. “I’m warning Nigerians again, the agenda of the APC is to sack workers. They are sacking…

  • Coup in Zimbabwe : Mugabe under house arrest

    — 16th November 2017

    • We’re targeting ‘criminals’ around him –Military Zimbabwe’s military seized power yesterday saying it was holding President Robert Mugabe and his family safe while targeting “criminals” in the entourage of the only ruler the country has known in its 37 years of independence. Soldiers seized the state broadcaster and a general appeared on television to…

  • FG paying lip service to education –VC

    — 16th November 2017

    By Jet Stanley Madu Vice Chancellor of McPherson University, Prof. Adeniyi Agunbiade, has accused the Federal government of paying lip service to education in the country. Agunbiade described as disturbing and inadequate, the N61.73 billion earmarked as budgetary allocation for Education in 2018. Speaking during a media briefing at the Senate chambers of the university…

  • Apapa gridlock: Lagos reconstitutes security task force panel

    — 16th November 2017

    By Moshood Adebayo The Lagos State Government has re-constituted the Joint Security Task Force, which was established to tackle Apapa gridlock and other security threats brought about by the blockade of major roads by tanker and containerised truck drivers, in the area. The Apapa gridlock, in the past few weeks, had worsened due to breakdown…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share