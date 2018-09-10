– The Sun News
Latest
10th September 2018 - Chibok girls’ advocacy never a ploy to entrench this govt, says Ezekwesili
10th September 2018 - Again, Islamic movement demands Zakzaky’s release
10th September 2018 - APC Primaries: Anambra stakeholders opt for Consensus
10th September 2018 - Okorocha formerly declares for Senate
10th September 2018 - Why FG stopped blasting activities around tremor areas – Bwari
10th September 2018 - IPOB slams military over invasion of Nnamdi Kanu’s home
10th September 2018 - Aregbesola’s wife leads women to market to campaign for Oyetola
10th September 2018 - Kaduna-Abuja bound train crushes 52 cattle – Police
10th September 2018 - Imo 2019: Guber aspirant proposes Rural Women Development Fund
10th September 2018 - 2019: Igbo group urges PDP to zone VP seat to S’ East
Home / National / Chibok girls’ advocacy never a ploy to entrench this govt, says Ezekwesili
EZEKWESILI

Chibok girls’ advocacy never a ploy to entrench this govt, says Ezekwesili

— 10th September 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja

A former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, has refuted the claim that her advocacy for the release of the abducted school girls in Chibok community was a ploy to entrench the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Ezekwesili, who was dissecting the achievements of the current administration on African Independent Television (AIT) magazine programme, Kakaki, on Monday, explained that there was no linkage between her advocacy and the 2015 election.

The former World Bank Vice President, who was visibly angry, demanded an apology.

Said she, “The first mistake you made was for you to say that I was at the front burner campaigning for this administration.

“A campaign for a government with a constitutional mandate for security and welfare to bring children of the poor who have been taken from their school cannot be equated for a campaign of an administration.

“You are so wrong to even, in anyway, equate advocacy for a campaign for this administration.

READ ALSO: APC Primaries: Anambra stakeholders opt for Consensus

“You are wrong and you ought to apologise for that, and say I probably framed my question wrongly,” she stressed.

Not done, she also faulted the fight against corruption, suggesting that it is skewed.

She continued, “The fight against corruption has not started because it has to be much more comprehensive.

“It has to be analytically grounded in a kind of way that you can measure. If you ask this government to do a rate of change in terms of what has really change I am not sure that it would be able to.

“The biggest thing hanging over the administration is that what they are doing is so loud that they can’t hear what they are saying.

“It is a good thing to recover looted resources and it is a good development. However, if you reduce your anti corruption effort to reducing money that has been stolen then you don’t have a sustainable system for reducing corruption in your society.

READ ALSO: Again, Islamic movement demands Zakzaky’s release

“Some of this whole that we are recovering money is a pervasive incentive for people who are watching and simply say ‘we can repeat bad behaviour and the consequences of bad behaviour is not that high’.

“You can’t have a society that pervades its incentive sanction system by simply saying when we loot they will recover some.

“So, let not use that as a basis to judge the efficacy or efficient of our anti corruption effort,” she stressed.

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

EZEKWESILI

Chibok girls’ advocacy never a ploy to entrench this govt, says Ezekwesili

— 10th September 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja A former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, has refuted the claim that her advocacy for the release of the abducted school girls in Chibok community was a ploy to entrench the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. Ezekwesili, who was dissecting the achievements of the current administration on African Independent Television (AIT) magazine…

  • ZAKZAKY

    Again, Islamic movement demands Zakzaky’s release

    — 10th September 2018

    Agaju Madugba, Katsina Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), popularly referred to as Shittes, marked what they described as 1,000 days since the detention of their leader, Malam Ibraheem Zakzaky. After three days of bloody encounters with the Army, in Zaria, between December 12 and 14, 2015, the Kaduna State Government had proscribed…

  • APC

    APC Primaries: Anambra stakeholders opt for Consensus

    — 10th September 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Anambra State caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has opted for consensus mode for the choice of its candidates for the 2019 general election. Rising from a crucial consultative meeting, on Saturday night, statutory members of the State Caucus also resolved that in areas where for any reason, consensus fails,…

  • OKOROCHA

    Okorocha formerly declares for Senate

    — 10th September 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has officially declared to run for Orlu zone senatorial seat in2019. He made the declaration, at the weekend, while responding to the call by Orlu Zone Political Leaders who visited him at the Government House, Owerri, who urged him to contest for the position. The governor…

  • BLASTING ACTIVITIES

    Why FG stopped blasting activities around tremor areas – Bwari

    — 10th September 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The Federal Government has revealed reasons why it ordered the suspension of blasting and mining activities around areas that experienced minor earth tremor, last week. Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bwari, while updating Nigerians on what could have triggered the tremor, said the suspension was ordered to enable the team…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share