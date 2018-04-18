The Sun News
Latest
18th April 2018 - Chibok: 30, not 15 schoolgirls, are alive –Salkida
18th April 2018 - …Four years after, Reps probe non-rescue
18th April 2018 - Rise Up launches in Nigeria
18th April 2018 - Ihedioha describes Oye’s call to quit PDP as unwarranted
18th April 2018 - Igbo World Assembly backs Nwodo
18th April 2018 - Ugwuanyi commends Nsukka Muslims for peaceful co-existence 
18th April 2018 - Urban renewal: Okorocha wants to destroy people’s  livelihood –Onyeagucha
18th April 2018 - Why APC crises persist -Arise
18th April 2018 - Gold Coast 2018: Financial challenges affected tennis team -NTTF boss
18th April 2018 - Confederation Cup Playoff: Enyimba’ll subdue Bidvest Wits –Oladapo
Home / National / Chibok: 30, not 15 schoolgirls, are alive –Salkida
Chibok

Chibok: 30, not 15 schoolgirls, are alive –Salkida

— 18th April 2018

Twice, in three days, a journalist known for having access to Boko Haram leadership, Ahmad Salkida, took to Twitter, yesterday, with new information on schoolgirls who were abducted on April 14, 2014, from their school in Chibok, Borno State.

Last Saturday, in a series of tweets, Salkida said only 15, out of the 113 schoolgirls remaining in Boko Haram captivity were alive.

In new tweets, yesterday, Salkida said new information available to him, from two other cells within the sect, indicated that apart from the original 15 he knew were alive, there were 15 other girls still alive.

He wrote: “A leading member of the Jama’atu Ahlis-Sunna Lidda’Awati Wal-Jihad or BH has now clarified the earlier information about 15 girls.

“Indeed, the 15 #Chibokgirls are available, but known to a particular cell that spoke to me emphatically days leading to the fourth anniversary.

“However, two other cells within the larger group have brought additional information, clarifying the earlier information; that there are another 10 girls available to another cell.

“Outside of the 15 and 10, another 5, amongst the girls, are also alive; as at early hours of today. (yesterday).”

With the new information, the total number of the girls, reportedly, alive are 30.

Salkida explained that the set of five, according to the group, are now allegedly  embedded in the doctrines and teaching programmes of Boko Haram and so, have expressed no desire to return home.

Almost immediately, the Federal Government dismissed Salkida’s claim and said facts available to it indicated that all the remaining 113 girls in Boko Haram captivity are alive.

Also, the Defence Headquarters, in a similar manner, questioned Salkida’s claim that 98 of the abducted girls were dead.

Regarless, according to TheCable, Salkida challenged government to release a proof of live video.

Salkida said the objective of his earlier tweets was to compel government and Boko Haram to speak but that government was unnecessarily defensive.

“It is most disappointing that the federal government, in its might and given the machinery available to it, peremptorily declared to the public that it lacks institutional memory regarding the processes of the #Chibokgirls,” he wrote.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Chibok

Chibok: 30, not 15 schoolgirls, are alive –Salkida

— 18th April 2018

Twice, in three days, a journalist known for having access to Boko Haram leadership, Ahmad Salkida, took to Twitter, yesterday, with new information on schoolgirls who were abducted on April 14, 2014, from their school in Chibok, Borno State. Last Saturday, in a series of tweets, Salkida said only 15, out of the 113 schoolgirls…

  • Reps

    …Four years after, Reps probe non-rescue

    — 18th April 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The House of Representatives has resolved to probe non-rescue  of the remaining 113 Chibok schoolgirls; four years after their abduction by Boko Haram. Consequently, the House also resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee; to undertake the assignment. The committee will probe the status of the schoolgirls, who are still in captivity….

  • Nigeria

    Rise Up launches in Nigeria

    — 18th April 2018

    Doris Obinna An advocacy group for girls, youth and women empowerment, Rise Up, a leader in global health and development for over 50 years has launched its initiative in Lagos, Nigeria.   The initiative, which focuses on the girl-child, seeks to empower girls (ages 12-18), to realise their own potential and speak out as leaders…

  • Ihedioha describes Oye’s call to quit PDP as unwarranted

    — 18th April 2018

    George Onyejiuwa, Owerri The erstwhile deputy speaker of the House of Representatives and governorship aspirant of the People Democratic Party (PDP),  Emeka Ihedioha has dismissed call by National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Victor Oye, to quit the PDP if he must realise his political objective of becoming the  governor of Imo…

  • Igbo

    Igbo World Assembly backs Nwodo

    — 18th April 2018

    Zika Bobby Igbo World Assembly (IWA), the umbrella organisation of Igbo organisations in diaspora, has condemned the suspension of President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr. Nnia Nwodo, describing it as childish and laughable. In a statement jointly signedby Chairman of IWA, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze and Vice Chairman, Christian Onuorah,  while picking holes in  the purported…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share