Chi Limited hails Nigeria at 57th Independence Day anniversary 

Nigeria’s leading fruit juice and dairy maker, Chi Limited, has heartily applauded Nigeria on its 57th Independence Day Anniversary celebrations. As a leading company in the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, Chi Limited said it aligns with the hopes and aspirations of Nigerians as the country celebrates yet another year of nation building.

Chi Limited said it recognises that the country’s strength lies in its substantial intellectual manpower, the diversity of cultures, spirit of enterprise, the creativity of its youths, abundant natural resources and a vast arable land, which are potential and evidences of a great nation. The company said it salutes the positive attitude and indomitable optimism of Nigerians, their confidence and resourcefulness in the face of challenges.

As a true Nigerian company, Chi Limited said it has strived to contribute its quota to national development by embracing local content in the manufacturing of its products and initiatives that it supports. Its ‘Be Nigerian, Buy Nigeria’ campaign launched some years ago is a testament to the company’s commitment to the growth of the Nigerian economy. This strategy is in line with the Federal Government’s economic recovery and growth plan, which advocates a local content regime in production and consumption to grow the Nigerian economy.

Chi Limited’s products help to cater for the diverse needs of every segment of the population, thus making its brands most admired and providing a range of choices to each socio-economic and demographic consumer segment. It is committed to building a healthy nation by primarily catering the needs of health-conscious Nigerian consumers with high quality and healthy fruit juices, dairy products and snacks.

Mr. Deepanjan Roy, Managing Director of Chi Limited, stated that the nation’s Independence Day Anniversary remains a significant moment in the history of Nigeria.

“Chi Limited recognises this important day and also understands that it has a vital role to play in national development by ensuring investments in initiatives as well as production of high quality products that impact positively on the lives of millions of consumers across Nigeria,” he said.