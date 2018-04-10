Chemical attack: Syrian Army readies for foreign strikes

NAN

The Syrian armed forces and their allies have gone on full alert across the country and evacuated some of their military posts in anticipation of possible foreign strikes, a monitor group and activists reported Tuesday.

The Syrian army was “on full alert in all its military airports, large military bases located in the capital Damascus and its outskirts, in Homs [and] the coastal areas of Latakia and Tartous,” Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told dpa.

Activists in the eastern province of Deir al-Zour said Syrian armed forces and their allies had been seen evacuating the main military checkpoints.

The moves come after US President Donald Trump on Monday condemned as “heinous” and “atrocious” an alleged chemical attack on Douma, in Eastern Ghouta, and said that his administration would respond within the next 24 to 48 hours.

“We are studying that situation extremely closely … and will be making some major decisions over the next 24 to 48 hours,” Trump told a cabinet meeting.

Saturday’s alleged chemical attack on the town, the last remaining rebel-held pocket near the Syrian capital Damascus, killed at least 70 people, including children. Syria has denied that such an attack took place.

On Monday, unidentified warplanes carried out a strike on Syria’s T-4 military base in Homs province, killing at least 14 members of the Syrian military and its allies. Russia and Syria have blamed Israel for the attack, while Israel has refused to comment.

