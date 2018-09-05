– The Sun News
Arrizabalaga

Chelsea’s perfect start helps Arrizabalaga settle in

— 5th September 2018

NAN

Chelsea’s convincing start to the Premier League campaign has helped new goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga settle in to life at Stamford Bridge, following his world record transfer, the 23-year-old has said.

Chelsea signed Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao for 80 million euros (£72.10 million) last month and the Spaniard has kept two clean sheets in the side’s four-game winning streak to start the season.

READ ALSO Coach Salisu Yusuf bags one-year ban, to pay $5,000 fine

“I’m getting used to my new life: a new city, new team, but it’s been positive because when things start well on the pitch, it makes everything easier.

Arrizabalaga, who was called up to the Spain squad for their UEFA Nations League matches against Croatia and England, said moving to London as Thibaut Courtois’ replacement had felt like the right move.

“I’m happy to take this step, I want to enjoy it… I have felt valued. In the last few years, a lot of Spaniards have done important things here and that’s good for those of us to arrive most recently,” Arrizabalaga told Spanish paper AS.

