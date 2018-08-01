Chelsea versus Arsenal is the first taste of what is to come— 1st August 2018
The Pride of London
Chelsea’s preseason marches on with a midweek match against London rivals Arsenal. It will not be the real deal but it will be a taste of the future.
Preseason results do not matter no matter what anyone says. Taking too much stock in a friendly is sensationalist. That goes for both the good and the bad.
What preseason matches and results can show, however, are trends. The further into preseason a team is, the more the trends will apply to the coming season.
With Chelsea facing a Premier League rival in their third friendly of the summer, the trends are starting to show stronger and stronger. The match will be a taste of the Premier League season to come. Only a taste, not an indication. The result will not matter, but how the Blues get there is starting to.
READ ALSO Ortom to EFCC: Begin Security Vote probe from Presidency
New manager Unai Emery has gotten right to work as the first new Arsenal manager in over two decades. Expectations are high and so far he has been trending in the right direction.
They started off with a softball friendly against Boreham Wood. They thrashed them 8-0. They settled for a draw in regular time against Atletico Madrid before falling on penalties (because the International Champions Cup must have a winner that no one will ever remember for marketing purposes). Their most recent victory was a beat down of Thomas Tuchel’s Paris Saint Germain to the tune of 5-1.
The biggest note from those three matches is the simple fact that Arsenal has an additional match under their belt. They have also had Emery around for the entirety of their preseason, something Chelsea obviously did not have with Maurizio Sarri.
So Arsenal will be more fit and more acclimated to their new system than Chelsea. They also have many more of their starters back because they either were not in the World Cup or they were out early (hello Mesut Ozil).
All in all, the signs point towards Arsenal having the upper hand. That is fine because this Chelsea squad needs to have a punch in the teeth. Perth Glory was hardly a test and Inter Milan was only difficult after fatigue and substitutes hit.
READ ALSO Disquiet over Abuja Arts and Crafts village closure
Chelsea versus Arsenal will be a friendly on paper but both sets of fans and players will want the arbitrary three points in the ICC. The match will be tough for Chelsea but they need to be actually tested before the season begins. With three preseason matches remaining, Arsenal is one of the two real remaining opportunities to see what hurts and to cover the cracks.
The trends that come out of the match will hint at how the coming Premier League season will go for both teams. Chelsea needs to show that their new style can work against the top six. Arsenal needs to show that anything they do can work against the top six.
Manchester City awaits on the weekend in the Community Shield to further battle harden the Chelsea squad. Between those two matches, the Blues need to find their weaknesses and learn how to overcome them. Arsenal will be the first test of Sarri’s preseason preparations.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
-
-
Iwobi strikes new N33m weekly deal26th July 2018
Latest
Okorocha greets new Imo APC chair— 1st August 2018
Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha has congratulated Mr. Daniel Nwafor after he was sworn-in as the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the National Chairman of the party. Nwafor was sworn-in on Tuesday, by national chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, at the National Secretariat of the party, in Abuja,…
-
Crack in Delta PDP as Ibori, Uduaghan, senators shun stakeholders’ meeting— 1st August 2018
Paul Osuyi, Asaba Indications emerged, on Tuesday, that all might not be well with the Delta State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as notable chieftains of the party shunned the stakeholders’ meeting called by the State Executive Committee, in Asaba. A former governor of the state, James Ibori, who is regarded as the…
-
JUST IN: Court orders arrest of INEC chair, Mahmood Yakubu— 1st August 2018
A Federal High Court, in Abuja, has ordered the arrest of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu. The order for Yakubu’s arrest was based on alleged failure to appear in court. Trial judge, Justice Stephen Pam, issued the arrest warrant, on Thursday, after the INEC chairman was absent in court…
-
APC to re-validate membership in Imo— 1st August 2018
Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri The Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced plans to commence the revalidation of its membership. Newly-elected State chairman of the party, Daniel Nwafor, disclosed this, on Wednesday, during the swearing-in of the state executive officers, local government and ward chairmen of the party, in Owerri. Nwafor during…
-
Khadijat Adetulu now UNIABUJA SSANU Chair— 1st August 2018
NAN The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) branch, has elected Comrade Khadijat Umar Adetulu, as the Chairperson of the Union. In the election conducted, on Tuesday, at the university’s premises, Comrade Ademola Yusuf emerged Vice-Chairman while Sulaiman Ahmadu Agbaje was elected Secretary General. Other winners were Comrade Thomos Tyean…
-
Entertainment
Wizkid becomes Ciroc ambassador— 31st July 2018
NAN Nigerian music sensation Wizkid has signed a deal with Ciroc, a brand of eau de vie vodka. Wizkid made the announcement on his official twitter account while advising people to drink responsibly. @wizkidayo “New Deal Alert! Officially with Ciroc, let’s get it. “Big bag alert! Drink responsibly”. The ‘Soco’ crooner kept his fans anticipating…
South-West Report
When soldiers dropped guns for brooms, shovels— 11th July 2018
… As 192 Battalion officers clean up Ogun community Laide Raheem, Abeokuta In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration on July 6, men and officers of 192 Battalion (Rear), Owode-Yewa, recently embarked on a massive environmental sanitation exercise at Atan Junction, along Sango-Owode-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State. The soldiers, who were led by their…
-
Abuja Metro
Disquiet over Abuja Arts and Crafts village closure— 1st August 2018
Reacting to the accusations Runsewe emphasized that, since the Arts and Crafts Village was closed down, Abuja residence have had some level of peace. Walter Okaegbu, Abuja Traders in the Abuja Arts and Crafts Village are now scattered across the city of Abuja as a result of the continued closure of the arts and craft…
Oriental News
Rice: Ebonyi’s untapped goldmine— 1st August 2018
Nigeria has about 12.2 million rice farmers expected to substantially bridge the gap in its seven million metric tonnes rice demand. Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki A rice mill located somewhere along the popular Ogoja Road in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, is a beehive of activities. On a daily basis, millers, merchants and other people who have…
-
Features
Woman of The Sun: What my father’s death taught me – Richards— 31st July 2018
Richards, in her book “Building a Million Dollar Side Hustle,” details her journey into entrepreneurship and building a big brand. Christine Onwuachumba Julian Richards is the founder of A Million Dollar Enterprise, owners of popular women’s wear, Slim Girl Shape Wear, which has been worn by celebrities Richards has also written a book, titled “Building…
Literary Review
Ronke Onadeko presents book for the ambitious— 27th July 2018
Henry Akubuiro If you think book launch is all about the author smiling to the bank, moneymaking isn’t every author’s fetish. Aderonke Onadeko’s idea of book launch is bringing glamour and fun to book reading and, above all, creating an avenue for intellectual give and take. But, then, a book has to be taken home….
-
Lifeline
Combating cancer— 1st August 2018
“Our vision is to reduce the mortality rate of breast cancer in Nigeria by offering adequate information and service to combat the disease” – Ebunola Anozie Job Osazuwa The mere mention of cancer sends an unpleasant chill to many. The deadly and devastating disease has dispatched thousands of Nigerians to their early graves. It is…
Education Review
How I emerged 2018 UTME highest scorer with 354, says 17-year-old Ape— 31st July 2018
I am Tiv by tribe, a Christian and from the family of Mr and Mrs Daniel Ape. My father works in the state High Court while my mum is a university librarian. Rose Ejembi, Makurdi In an exclusive interview with The Education Report, Ape Terhemba Moses, who emerged the highest scorer in the 2018 Unified…
-
TSWeekend
Black Panther: A game changer, rooted in traditional African heritage— 27th July 2018
Wakanda is an African utopia, a game changer, in that for once in a Hollywood mainstream film, an African country is depicted as a formidable power… The action in Black Panther begins in Sambisa forest, a large swath of landmass that has been considered ground zero for the Nigerian army’s war on terrorist group, Boko…
Opinion
Nigeria Air: Let there be clarity— 1st August 2018
With the government’s poor record on management of public enterprises… the first thing to do is to have Nigerians on the same page on this project. Let there be clarity on Nigeria Air. Wale Sokunbi The Federal Government, in an apparent effort to fulfill one of its earlier promises, recently unveiled the name and logos…
Columnists
-
Destiny and prayer (11)— 1st August 2018
In the Bible book of Isaiah 45:7 God said, “I form the light, and create darkness. I make peace, and create evil; I the Lord do all these things.” Nathan Uzorma Protus “God bless you richly sir. I am not surprised that God is doing it for me as he has done it for others…
-
Sins anti–polygamy preachers commit (2)— 1st August 2018
The justification anti-polygamy preaching clerics give in telling a man in multiple-marriage to do away with the spouse or spouses he married after the first one, are God’s statements in Genesis 21: 9 – 21. Sina Adedipe The first sin of lying that Almighty God, Jesus Christ or the Holy Spirit, told them that it…
-
Oshiomhole and Ngige: Not about contestation or supremacy battle— 1st August 2018
Simon Ebegbulem I read the back page piece by Levi Obiojiofor, titled “Oshiomhole meets his match,” published in Daily Sun of Tuesday, July 31, 2018, and I must say that I felt very disappointed at his commonplace drift. I had expected perspectives that were much more elevated on the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress…
-
Jackboot democracy vs gunboat loyalty— 1st August 2018
Nigerians witnessed some desperation in the past in the illegal removal of some governors (using jackboot and gunboat tactics). Mike Ozekhome Nigerian democracy has finally slided into one of jackboot democracy and gunboat loyalty. You either toe the line of the ruling party or get run out of town by government security apparatchik, especially the…
-
Cash-and-carry democracy— 1st August 2018
“Cash and carry (Cash-and-carry) democracy, bane of Nigeria’s development” Without the hyphenation, it means another thing entirely! Ebere Wabara WRONG: I am not hearing you; Right: I cannot hear you The Guardian of July 14 fumbled two times: “The United States has donated a whooping (whopping) N995 billion to the Multinational Joint Task Force to…
-
A mortal war of wills— 31st July 2018
There arose a fatal scheduling conflict that enabled Saraki, a strategic thinker and schemer with a long antennae, to beat the APC apparatchik in the political game of jiggery-pokery. Ray Ekpu Since May 2015, there has been a mortal war of wills between Dr. Bukola Saraki and the All Progressives Congress (APC) machine. By a…
-
Oshiomhole meets his match— 31st July 2018
A party chair should be a respected conciliator, not a hot-headed labour militant who enjoys stoking fires in his own party. Paradoxically, Oshiomhole’s public conduct should not surprise anyone. Levi Obijiofor The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has just recruited a new sergeant-at-arms called Adams Oshiomhole. He was the former governor of Edo State. His…
-
Wike: Portrait of a hardworking gov— 30th July 2018
Emma Okah Every leader has his style. It is his style that sets him or her apart from others and this often determines how successful he could be in executing his vision. Raw determination to succeed is Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike’s middle name and it is easy to know. Look into his mindset, his past…
-
Defections and Nigeria’s jackboot democracy— 30th July 2018
Nigerians want a peaceful country devoid of the killings they presently witness almost on a daily basis. They want reforms or restructuring, not selfish defections. Casmir Igbokwe Tonton Macoute was a terror in Haiti. It was a special operations unit within the Haitian paramilitary force. Created in 1959 by the late dictator, Francois Papa Doc…
-
In search of political mentors (2)— 30th July 2018
Ladies and gentlemen, please, rise and give it up for the Leaders’ Leader, His Excellency, Sen. (Dr.) David Mark, GCON. God bless Nigeria! Michael Bush Nigerians always whine about how Nigeria has not produced great leaders. Yet we never look hard enough to find and encourage compatriots who evince sterling leadership qualities. Our young people…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply