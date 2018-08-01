– The Sun News
Latest
1st August 2018 - Chelsea versus Arsenal is the first taste of what is to come
1st August 2018 - Indian minister defends controversial citizenship test
1st August 2018 - Okorocha greets new Imo APC chair
1st August 2018 - Crack in Delta PDP as Ibori, Uduaghan, senators shun stakeholders’ meeting
1st August 2018 - Arsenal vs Chelsea friendly offers an intriguing glimpse into two sides in transition
1st August 2018 - JUST IN: Court orders arrest of INEC chair, Mahmood Yakubu
1st August 2018 - APC to re-validate membership in Imo
1st August 2018 - Khadijat Adetulu now UNIABUJA SSANU Chair
1st August 2018 - Osun 2018: Court adjourns Adeleke certificate suit till Aug. 6
1st August 2018 - Ortom to EFCC: Begin Security Vote probe from Presidency
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Chelsea versus Arsenal is the first taste of what is to come
Chelsea

Chelsea versus Arsenal is the first taste of what is to come

— 1st August 2018

The Pride of London

Chelsea’s preseason marches on with a midweek match against London rivals Arsenal. It will not be the real deal but it will be a taste of the future.

Preseason results do not matter no matter what anyone says. Taking too much stock in a friendly is sensationalist. That goes for both the good and the bad.

What preseason matches and results can show, however, are trends. The further into preseason a team is, the more the trends will apply to the coming season.

With Chelsea facing a Premier League rival in their third friendly of the summer, the trends are starting to show stronger and stronger. The match will be a taste of the Premier League season to come. Only a taste, not an indication. The result will not matter, but how the Blues get there is starting to.

READ ALSO Ortom to EFCC: Begin Security Vote probe from Presidency

New manager Unai Emery has gotten right to work as the first new Arsenal manager in over two decades. Expectations are high and so far he has been trending in the right direction.

They started off with a softball friendly against Boreham Wood. They thrashed them 8-0. They settled for a draw in regular time against Atletico Madrid before falling on penalties (because the International Champions Cup must have a winner that no one will ever remember for marketing purposes). Their most recent victory was a beat down of Thomas Tuchel’s Paris Saint Germain to the tune of 5-1.

The biggest note from those three matches is the simple fact that Arsenal has an additional match under their belt. They have also had Emery around for the entirety of their preseason, something Chelsea obviously did not have with Maurizio Sarri.

So Arsenal will be more fit and more acclimated to their new system than Chelsea. They also have many more of their starters back because they either were not in the World Cup or they were out early (hello Mesut Ozil).

All in all, the signs point towards Arsenal having the upper hand. That is fine because this Chelsea squad needs to have a punch in the teeth. Perth Glory was hardly a test and Inter Milan was only difficult after fatigue and substitutes hit.

READ ALSO Disquiet over Abuja Arts and Crafts village closure

Chelsea versus Arsenal will be a friendly on paper but both sets of fans and players will want the arbitrary three points in the ICC. The match will be tough for Chelsea but they need to be actually tested before the season begins. With three preseason matches remaining, Arsenal is one of the two real remaining opportunities to see what hurts and to cover the cracks.

The trends that come out of the match will hint at how the coming Premier League season will go for both teams. Chelsea needs to show that their new style can work against the top six. Arsenal needs to show that anything they do can work against the top six.

Manchester City awaits on the weekend in the Community Shield to further battle harden the Chelsea squad. Between those two matches, the Blues need to find their weaknesses and learn how to overcome them. Arsenal will be the first test of Sarri’s preseason preparations.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OKOROCHA

Okorocha greets new Imo APC chair

— 1st August 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha has congratulated Mr. Daniel Nwafor after he was sworn-in as the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the National Chairman of the party. Nwafor was sworn-in on Tuesday, by national chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, at the National Secretariat of the party, in Abuja,…

  • DELTA

    Crack in Delta PDP as Ibori, Uduaghan, senators shun stakeholders’ meeting

    — 1st August 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Indications emerged, on Tuesday, that all might not be well with the Delta State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as notable chieftains of the party shunned the stakeholders’ meeting called by the State Executive Committee, in Asaba. A former governor of the state, James Ibori, who is regarded as the…

  • COURT

    JUST IN: Court orders arrest of INEC chair, Mahmood Yakubu

    — 1st August 2018

    A Federal High Court, in Abuja, has ordered the arrest of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu. The order for Yakubu’s arrest was based on alleged failure to appear in court. Trial judge, Justice Stephen Pam, issued the arrest warrant, on Thursday, after the INEC chairman was absent in court…

  • IMO APC

    APC to re-validate membership in Imo

    — 1st August 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri The Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced plans to commence the revalidation of its membership. Newly-elected State chairman of the party, Daniel Nwafor, disclosed this, on Wednesday, during the swearing-in of the state executive officers, local government and ward chairmen of the party, in Owerri. Nwafor during…

  • UNIABUJA

    Khadijat Adetulu now UNIABUJA SSANU Chair

    — 1st August 2018

    NAN The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) branch, has elected Comrade Khadijat Umar Adetulu, as the Chairperson of the Union. In the election conducted, on Tuesday, at the university’s premises, Comrade Ademola Yusuf emerged Vice-Chairman while Sulaiman Ahmadu Agbaje was elected Secretary General. Other winners were Comrade Thomos Tyean…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share