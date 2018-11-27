Gianluca Vialli has been undergoing treatment for cancer for the past year, but the former Chelsea player and manager insists he is now ‘very well indeed.’

The Italian makes the revelation in Monday’s Corriere della Sera, and hopes that his story and recovery can help to inspire people.

‘I’m fine now, very well indeed. It’s been a year and I’m back to having a beastly physique, although I still have no certainty of how this match will end.

‘I used to wear a sweater under my shirt so no-one noticed anything. I was still the person everyone knew.

‘I hope my story can inspire people, who are at crucial intersections of their lives, and I hope mine is a book to keep on the bedside table so people can read one or two stories before falling asleep or in the morning as soon as they wake up.

‘I hope my story can help others, to deal with what’s happening in the right way.’

The 54-year-old enjoyed a distinguished playing career in both Italy and England.

He spent the majority of his career at Sampdoria where he lifted the Serie A title, the Cup Winners’ Cup and three Coppa Italias.

In four seasons at Juventus he lifted the Champions League in 1996 before making the move to the Premier League and Stamford Bridge.