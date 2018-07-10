Chelsea drops Omeruo, lists Moses, Ola Aina

As the English Premier League gets underway in August, two of the three Nigerians in Chelsea have confirmed their statutes with The Blues while the third still is yet to confirm if he would be farmed out as usual.

According to the updated squad list published on the official website of Chelsea, Nigeria internationals, Victor Moses and Ola Aina will keep the jersey numbers they wore last season if they remain with the London club at the end of the summer transfer window in exactly a month’s time.

Moses will retain the number fifteen jersey he used last season when he reports for pre-season training before the trip to Australia.

The right wing-back was allocated the number 13 jersey in his debut season with Chelsea in 2012 but has played with the number 15 kit in the last two seasons.

Ola Aina sported the number 34 jersey when he made his debut for the Stamford Bridge outfit against Bristol Rovers in August 2016 and has been handed that same number for pre-season.

Kenneth Omeruo’s name however has not been added to Chelsea’s first-team squad, fueling speculation that he is set to be farmed out on loan before the window shuts, and if that is the case he will train with Chelsea loanees when he reports for pre-season.

It is one hundred percent confirmed that the central defender has held talks with Gent over a transfer this summer