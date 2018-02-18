The Sun News
18th February 2018 - …Chelsea draws Leicester in q/final
18th February 2018 - Suarez, Alba strikes give Barca win
18th February 2018 - Emergency Rule in the works
18th February 2018 - TINUBU’S ASSIGNMENT TO RECONCILE APC, A SMART MOVE – AJOMALE
18th February 2018 - How To Stop Agitation For Self Determination – IKEDIFE
18th February 2018 - Herdsmen: What Idahosa Would Have Done – ArchBishop Ojo
18th February 2018 - Thriving in adversity: The Ekeh story
18th February 2018 - Unraveling execution trap as challenge to Nigeria’s economic recovery
18th February 2018 - Journalists and public office (2)
Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham could all make it through to the FA Cup semi-final after they were kept apart in the draw for the last eight.

United have been handed a home tie against Brighton and Hove Albion after they beat Huddersfield on Saturday evening.

Jose Mourinho will likely be most pleased to have avoided Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who will host Southampton in the quarters if they beat Wigan Athletic in their fifth round tie on Monday night.

Chelsea’s reward for thrashing Hull is a trip to Leicester, in a tie that provides the decent chance of an upset, while the winner of today’s match between Rochdale and Tottenham will travel to Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea.

The quarter-finals will be played on the weekend of Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th March.

Emergency Rule in the works

— 18th February 2018

…Why proposal for declaration of state of emergency in Benue, Taraba, Kaduna and Zamfara states won’t quell crisis ONYEDIKA AGBEDO The recent call by a Coalition of Northern Groups for the declaration of a state of emergency in states where the herdsmen menace has continued unabated despite the current efforts of the security agencies to…

  TINUBU'S ASSIGNMENT TO RECONCILE APC, A SMART MOVE – AJOMALE
— 18th February 2018

    — 18th February 2018

    Omoniyi Salaudeen The assignment given to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu by President Muhammadu Buhari to reconcile aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is seen by some cynics as a risky political venture. However, in this interview, Chairman, Lagos State chapter of the party, Henry Ajomale, commends the President for the initiative, insisting that…

  How To Stop Agitation For Self Determination – IKEDIFE
— 18th February 2018

    — 18th February 2018

    David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi Convener of the South East Elders Forum, Dr Dozie Ikedife, has analyzed the recent All Progressives Congress (APC)’s greenlight to yield to the yearnings of many Nigerians to restructure the country. He made some quality suggestions on the direction the restructuring should go with time frame attached to it, if Nigerians must…

  Herdsmen: What Idahosa Would Have Done – ArchBishop Ojo
— 18th February 2018

    — 18th February 2018

    Enyeribe Ejiogu ([email protected]) The blistering letter that former President Olusegun Obasanjo wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari, urging him not seek re-election in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election, the aftermath of the recent killings in Benue State and the burning of the palm plantation of Chief Olu Falae, by alleged Fulani herdsmen as well as the…

  Why I stopped playing romantic roles – Mercy Johnson-Okojie, actress
— 18th February 2018

    — 18th February 2018

    NKECHI CHIMA ONYELE, Abuja Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, is one thespian that has stood the test of time. And what is going for her is her talent and versatility. From her role in The Maid, a movie that launched her into stardom, Okojie has featured in several movies, garnering awards both locally and internationally. In…

