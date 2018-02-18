…Chelsea draws Leicester in q/final

Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham could all make it through to the FA Cup semi-final after they were kept apart in the draw for the last eight.

United have been handed a home tie against Brighton and Hove Albion after they beat Huddersfield on Saturday evening.

Jose Mourinho will likely be most pleased to have avoided Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who will host Southampton in the quarters if they beat Wigan Athletic in their fifth round tie on Monday night.

Chelsea’s reward for thrashing Hull is a trip to Leicester, in a tie that provides the decent chance of an upset, while the winner of today’s match between Rochdale and Tottenham will travel to Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea.

The quarter-finals will be played on the weekend of Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th March.