Chelsea could land Yerry Mina in the deal to take Willian to Barcelona

Yerry Mina is the latest player to be linked with a move to Chelsea as part of the deal to take Willian to Barcelona.

Mundo Deportivo report that the Catalan side could offer a player in return as they are currently unwilling to pay the £70 million that Chelsea asking for.

A host of players, including Andre Gomes, Rafinha and Paulinho have been touted as possible targets for the Blues as Barcelona attempt to sweeten the deal.

Paulinho, who only joined Barcelona last summer, is also represented by Kia Joorabchian, the influential agent who is manufacturing a potential move to La Liga for Willian.

Joorabchian is said to be flying into London to hold talks over a potential transfer.

Mina has been one of the standout defensive performers at the World Cup in Russia.

He scored a late goal to take Colombia’s meeting with England into extra-time, but it was not enough to help see them through.

The Colombian defender is being tipped to leave Barcelona this summer after failing to impress there.

Barcelona are also exploring options that would see Willian pay some of the transfer fee, something that Paulinho did last summer.

With the Brazilian keen not to miss out on the chance to join the La Liga champions, this could turn out to be a feasible option.