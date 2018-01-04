Chelsea Clinton denies worshiping Satan

(The Hill)

Daughter of former U.S President Bill Clinton and defeated presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, on Wednesday denied that she practices Satanism after a Trump supporter on Twitter took the former first daughter’s exchange of New Year’s wishes with the Church of Satan to mean she was affiliated with the group.

“I’m a Methodist & my husband is Jewish, thank you for asking,” Clinton responded to the woman.

Oh goodness gracious. We can be civil, cheerful, respectful to & friends with people who don’t share our religious beliefs. Sometimes, we even marry them. I’m a Methodist & my husband is Jewish, thank you for asking. A very happy New Year to you Rhonda! https://t.co/8UH9SP8EWO — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 3, 2018

After Clinton and model Chrissy Teigen were tagged in a Twitter thread with the account for Hooters restaurants, Clinton responded, “In 2017, @ChurchofSatan & I were put on a few threads together. In 2018, it’s… @Hooters. What a time to be alive Chrissy!”

The Church of Satan saw the tweet and wished Clinton a happy new year.

Far-right activist Jack Posobiec shared a photo of the exchange, prompting Twitter user named Rhonda Kazmierski to express appreciation for Clinton’s openness about “worshipping” Satan.

Happy New Year pic.twitter.com/dZRNaDgVyc — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 3, 2018

“If only @HillaryClinton could be as honest,” added Kazmierski, who identifies herself as a backer of President Trump in her Twitter biography.