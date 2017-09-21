The Sun News
Latest
21st September 2017 - Chelsea agree to sell Costa back to Atletico Madrid
21st September 2017 - Osinbajo, Sheriff in closed door meeting in Aso Rock
21st September 2017 - IPOB proscription: Lawyers pick holes in court’s order
21st September 2017 - BREAKING: SSANU, NASU, NAAT Suspend Industrial Action
21st September 2017 - NAF destroys more Boko-Haram terrorists camp
21st September 2017 - Ohanaeze visits Muslim faithful over burnt mosque
21st September 2017 - What Buhari told Trump – Onyeama
21st September 2017 - Attacks on northerners in S/east, threat to entire country -Northern Elders Forum
21st September 2017 - Afghan president thanks Trump for U.S. troop increase
21st September 2017 - Fire claims 4 in Kano
Home / Sports / Chelsea agree to sell Costa back to Atletico Madrid

Chelsea agree to sell Costa back to Atletico Madrid

— 21st September 2017

Diego Costa’s messy split from Chelsea appeared to have reached its conclusion on Thursday with the English Premier League club saying they had agreed to sell the Spain striker back to Atletico Madrid.

Costa, a key figure in Chelsea’s two titles in the last three seasons, has not featured for the club since the English FA Cup final defeat against Arsenal in May.

“Chelsea Football Club has today agreed terms with Atletico Madrid for the transfer of Diego Costa,” a statement said.

“The transfer will be subject to the agreement of personal terms and a medical.’’

According to Spanish paper El Mundo, Atletico will pay 55 million euros (£48.55 million) for Costa.

This will make him their record signing, surpassing the 40 million euros they paid Porto for Radamel Falcao in 2011.

The 28-year-old Brazil-born forward joined Chelsea in 2014 and scored 52 goals in 89 league appearances.

Costa finished as Chelsea’s top scorer for each of his three seasons in London.

However, while his contribution on the field was huge, his time at Stamford Bridge has not always been harmonious.

In his second season, his sudden loss of form was a contributory factor in the poor start to the campaign which ended in the sacking of coach Jose Mourinho.

After winning a second Premier League winners’ medal last season, he made clear his wish to rejoin Atletico during the summer.

This was after he had claimed Chelsea manager Antonio Conte had told him via text message that he was no longer required at the club.

Rather than returning to London for pre-season training he opted to remain in Brazil, accusing Chelsea of treating him “like a criminal” and asking for an unrealistic transfer fee.

Problems arose at the start of the year when Costa was left out of the Chelsea side for an away match at Leicester City.

This was after reports of a training ground dispute with a fitness coach.

At the time Costa seemed on the verge of signing a lucrative deal with Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian.

He returned to the first team, however, and ended the season with 20 Premier League goals as Chelsea lifted the title.

During the summer transfer window, Chelsea signed a natural replacement in Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid.

Costa will have to wait before pulling on the red and white striped shirt of Atletico as the European transfer window is closed.

Moreover, Atletico are banned from registering new players until 2018 after breaching FIFA rules.

He will be eligible for selection from Jan. 2 when the Spanish transfer window opens and Atletico’s ban ends.

Costa first joined Atletico in 2006 and following a string of loan spells established himself as a key part of Diego Simeone’s title winning side in 2013/2014.

He then joined Chelsea in a deal worth 32 million pounds.

Atletico are in the same Champions League group as Chelsea but their two clashes will both be before Costa is eligible to continue his career with the Spanish club.

(Source: Reuters/NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Osinbajo, Sheriff in closed door meeting in Aso Rock

— 21st September 2017

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo  and former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Ali Modu Sheriff met behind closed door at Aso Rock Villa in Abuja. Sheriff is also former member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) arrived the presidential Villa while Osinbajo was presiding over the Economic Management meeting. The purpose for…

  • IPOB proscription: Lawyers pick holes in court’s order

    — 21st September 2017

    By Lukman Olabiyi   Rights activists and lawyers in the country have continued to pick holes in the order granted the Federal High Court, Abuja, declaring the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) a terrorist organisation. On Wednesday, September 20, 2017, the Federal Government (FG ) through the Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN),…

  • BREAKING: SSANU, NASU, NAAT Suspend Industrial Action

    — 21st September 2017

    Non-teaching staff unions of  universities in Nigeria under the umbrella of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) said they have suspended their industrial action. the organisation comprising  members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU), and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT). National President of the…

  • NAF destroys more Boko-Haram terrorists camp

    — 21st September 2017

    From Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said on Thursday that it has destroyed several Boko Haram terrorists camps in Borno state with its just concluded exercise, code named “Operation RUWAN WUTA l”. The exercise, the force said, is aimed at inflicting significant injury on the terrorists hideouts and degrade their ability to…

  • Ohanaeze visits Muslim faithful over burnt mosque

    — 21st September 2017

    From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu The officials of Ohanaeze Ndigbo on Wednesday visited the Ogrute Mosque which got burnt last Saturday to commiserate with the Muslim community in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State. The visit came just as the Ohanaeze also received some Arewa youths who brought message of peace to the apex…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share