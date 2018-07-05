The Sun News
CHELSEA

Chelsea agree £53m deal with Juventus on Higuain

— 5th July 2018

Premier League giants, Chelsea, have reached an agreement with Juventus to sign striker, Gonzalo Higuain for £53million.

According to Sport Mediaset, the Blues and Juve have struck a deal for the 30-year-old and the transfer is expected to be made official after the Stamford Bridge club appoints Maurizio Sarri as their new manager to take over from Antonio Conte.

It also claims that the West London club still needs to finalize Sarri’s appointment with Napoli’s president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, but it’s expected that the 59-year-old will end up at Chelsea.

However, under Sarri’s guidance at Napoli, Higuain broke Serie A’s scoring record in a single season with 36 goals in the 2015-16 campaign.

Sarri was angered by Higuain’s decision to join Juventus after his record-breaking season, but admitted he treated the Argentine international like his own son.

“He made a debatable choice, but that doesn’t mean he’s not a good man,” Sarri said after Higuain’s departure.

“Despite it all, I still feel about him the way I do a son who has made you angry, but you still care for him. I owe him a great deal.”

Higuain and Argentina were eliminated from the round of 16 in the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia by France.

