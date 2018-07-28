Chelsea have accepted a €75million bid from Manchester United for star man Willian, according to the latest reports.

The winger is reportedly a target for Barcelona this summer, with the Catalan giants already having three bids rejected.

The LaLiga champions eventually completed the signing of Malcom for Bordeaux after being put off by the £70m asking price for Willian.

Jose Mourinho is apparently keen on securing a reunion with the 29-year-old, who he coach at Stamford Bridge.

Now, Italian outlet Tuttosport claims that the Brazil international is finally nearing an exit, with Chelsea prepared to accept United’s £66.5m offer.

The Sun recently claimed that the former Shakhtar star has decided to leave Chelsea, despite Maurizio Sarri’s appointment as new boss.

Sarri however recently revealed he is hopeful of keeping Willian: “It’s a pleasure to have Courtois, to have Willian, to have Hazard, but it [their futures] doesn’t depend on me, not only on me.

“So, we have to wait. I’m confident.”