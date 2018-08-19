Arsenal manager Unai Emery’s baptism of fire continued with a 3-2 loss to Chelsea in yesterday’s late kick-off. The Gunners were beaten 2-0 by Manchester City at the Emirates last time out, and their wait for a first point of the new era continues after Marcos.

Alonso converted a late winner at Stamford Bridge to deny scintillating Alex Iwobi a share of the spoil at the Bridge..

Maurizio Sarri’s side stormed into a 2-0 lead in the first half through Pedro Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata, but Arsenal hit back via goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi to level the scores before the break.

The Nigerian was at the behemoth of the Gunners’ foray and deservedly got on the score sheets.

But, Chelsea were by far the superior team in the second period, though, and they deservedly grabbed an 81st-minute winner after the superb Eden Hazard teed up Alonso to ensure Maurizio Sarri’s fairy tale continues.