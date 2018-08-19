– The Sun News
Latest
19th August 2018 - Igbo destiny is in APC: Azuka Okwuosa, APC chieftain, Ojukwu associate
19th August 2018 - Defections: PDP, APC have messed up party system – Junaidu Mohammad
19th August 2018 - Kofi Annan (1938 – 2018)
19th August 2018 - Buhari arrives Abuja, to chair security meeting tomorrow
19th August 2018 - Saraki/Oshiomhole drama: Who blinks first?
19th August 2018 - 315,000 yet to collect PVCs in Kwara — INEC
19th August 2018 - How 76-yr-old woman lost 6 children, husband, adopted son in quick succession
19th August 2018 - The Onitsha golden girls
19th August 2018 - Why female stars hardly stay married – Anita Joseph, actress
19th August 2018 - Bidemi Mark-Mordi: Obey God is my simple life philosophy
Home / Cover / Sporting Sun / Sports / Chelsea 3 Arsenal 2 : Iwobi shines in Gunners loss at the Bridge
Gunners

Chelsea 3 Arsenal 2 : Iwobi shines in Gunners loss at the Bridge

— 19th August 2018

Arsenal manager Unai Emery’s baptism of fire continued with a 3-2 loss to Chelsea in yesterday’s late kick-off. The Gunners were beaten 2-0 by Manchester City at the Emirates last time out, and their wait for a first point of the new era continues after Marcos.

Alonso converted a late winner at Stamford Bridge to deny scintillating Alex Iwobi a share of the spoil at the Bridge..

READ ALSO: Being a mom: Things you shouldn’t say to women recovering from childbirth

Maurizio Sarri’s side stormed into a 2-0 lead in the first half through Pedro Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata, but Arsenal hit back via goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi to level the scores before the break.

The Nigerian was at the behemoth of the Gunners’ foray and deservedly got on the score sheets.

But,  Chelsea were by far the superior team in the second period, though, and they deservedly grabbed an 81st-minute winner after the superb Eden Hazard teed up Alonso to ensure Maurizio Sarri’s fairy tale continues.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OKWUOSA

Igbo destiny is in APC: Azuka Okwuosa, APC chieftain, Ojukwu associate

— 19th August 2018

Okwuosa, who is angling to represent Anambra South in the forthcoming 2019 election, gave reasons he wants to go to the upper legislative chamber. David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi Honourable Azuka Okwuosa is a knight of the Anglican Church and frontline politician in Anambra State, who was mentored by the late Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu. Therefore,…

  • PARTY SYSTEM

    Defections: PDP, APC have messed up party system – Junaidu Mohammad

    — 19th August 2018

    “They have messed the already corrupt judiciary, they have messed the party system and I have said it as far back as 2015 that there is no difference between the two parties” • Urges Sakari to resign as Senate president Desmond Mgboh, Kano Second Republic politician and social critic, Dr Junaidu Mohammad, is a man…

  • SUPER DIPLOMAT

    Kofi Annan (1938 – 2018)

    — 19th August 2018

    “Annan was the quintessential African diplomat who bestrode the world stage with dignity, finesse, admirable restraint and wisdom.” Kofi Annan’s contribution remains indelible in world history – Buhari Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has called his counterpart in Ghana, President Nana Akufo- Addo, to condole him and the people of Ghana over the passing of…

  • SECURITY MEETING

    Buhari arrives Abuja, to chair security meeting tomorrow

    — 19th August 2018

    He is expected to preside over the security meeting tomorrow before proceeding to his country home in Daura, Katsina State for the Sallah break. ■ Says defections beauty of democracy ■ Vows to jail looters Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari is back in the country after his 10-day vacation in London. He landed at…

  • WHO BLINKS FIRST

    Saraki/Oshiomhole drama: Who blinks first?

    — 19th August 2018

    If the face-off lingers on for too long, then Nigerians may be in for another round of economic hardship… The question now is: who blinks first? Omomiyi Salaudeen The ongoing political drama occasioned by the recent defection of the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition People’s…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share