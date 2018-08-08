Checking the Zamfara violence

We hope such a combination of forces from the Army, Air Force, Navy, State Security Service, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps would succeed and serve as an example to remind trouble makers about the Federal Government’s will and muscle to deal with provocations and criminal behaviour.

The elected leaders of Zamfara State have not minced words about the problems of the State. Governor Abdul’aziz Yari had expressed his helplessness in the face of recurring killings when he said: “In spite of being governor and the chief security officer of the state, I cannot direct security officers on what to do nor sanction them when they err…”

Senator Kabir Marafa (Zamfara Central) took to the Senate floor to vent his frustrations, sometimes, on the state government, a government that said it had spent N13 billion in five years on security and had purchased 427 Hilux vans to help various security formations in the state. At one forum Marafa said although he would not accuse anybody he said “the state government knows who are perpetrating these heinous crimes and they are doing nothing. Nobody was prosecuted. I still stand by what I said and I still maintain if after this retreat somebody comes up and said ‘look, Marafa, what you said is not true,’ I will resign.”

It is thus apparent that neither the governor nor the senator knows for certain the sources of Zamfara’s violent afflictions. While we laud the government’s deployment, we think the first thing to do is to conduct a thorough fact-finding about the underlying causes of the Zamfara killings.

The Amnesty International has placed the number of casualties close to 2,000 since January. The state is 99 per cent Muslim, thus the religious factor seems minimal. Now and then reports are made of bandits and their leaders. Is the state under the siege of criminal gangs? If so, what are their underlying grievances, what is at the root of the violence, is it economic, social, political or cultural? Why is the state being terrorised? Ransom has been paid. Is it a kidnapping ring?