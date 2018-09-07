Checking Nigeria’s rising poverty

The Prime Minister of Britain is here, and she tells us that Nigeria is poor because it is not open enough or geared toward trades and investment. In effect, trust is not there to see Nigeria as good investment ground and, even, what is worse, again, Nigeria is saying that rule of law that governs all humans as basics, is not as valid as purported one-man show of National interest.

Britain was a place I loved to visit before I took a break in 2013. My place of abode then used to be a place most people of my level would abhor to be; a YMCA – managed hostel for deprived or depressed or poor people. They were taken care of in the interest of the basics of life. It was located at the Barbican and I enter it through Old Street; and I came one day as I was told that it does no more exist anymore and one kind Afro-looking Latino, as against the darker Caribbeans I met there who told me off, directed me to St. Paul’s hostels as a similar alternative to the place. And, indeed, it was; as I saw different type of deprived people; this times around eastern Europeans; not the mostly black people I used to see in the Barbican hostel of YMCA. That change to me was as a result of Britain in European Union, and an expression of poverty in Europe that Britain has to feel as against poverty in the Commonwealth that made YMCA operate a subsidised hostel that care, in kind and in cash, for the mostly black deprived in Britain. I also met some depressed British ladies there but not as the great number of depressed Africans. In effect, that place was for me a research universe for the study of people in distress and how people in Africa should rethink their state. And as a teacher, I was learning how to treat youths in a deprived situation. We played games and ate together in a very amiable manner.

Another great leader who came to Nigeria same time, also, was Angela Merkel, the prominent among European Union leaders beside France’s Emmanuel Macron who, even, is the de jure leader, but not necessarily de facto, as economic assurance is what Europeans need now and Germany is providing it. I have been to Germany twice and I also saw poverty personified that initiated a resolve to rise above it during their Oktoberfest festival as I crisscrossed beautiful girls hawking food in that festival as well as listening from some of them, that the east part of Germany does not enjoy the same minimum wage like the west; though those in the east are working hard to prove that they can get to the west type of living. Even, the Chancellor knows that as she is a product of the east.