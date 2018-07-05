Checking the infiltration of ISIS terrorists

The report said that the extremists have established exchange programmes which will allow them to recruit new fighters from vulnerable countries like Nigeria and send them to their cells in the Middle East for training and later deploy them around the world to spread terror.

Also, the Department of State Services (DSS) has announced the arrest of two commanders of the Islamic State in West Africa in Kukuntu village, Gwagwalada, Abuja. According to the DSS spokesman, Mr. Tony Opuiyo, the suspects were arrested on May 5, after DSS operatives carried out special operations on identified targets. The Minister of Interior, Lt-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd), has disclosed that the Federal Government is reviewing intelligence in order to deal with threats from ISIS and other groups propagating violent extremism. The minister, who stated this during the presentation of a new curriculum for the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Abuja, assured that government will maintain the nation’s territorial integrity.

We recall that the Boko Haram sect had some time ago, announced its affiliation to the ISIS and al-Qaeda terror groups. Boko Haram has also been rated the 4th deadliest terrorist organisation in the world. In the last decade of its operation in the country, it has killed over 200,000 persons, displaced over two million persons and cost the country trillions of naira in loss of property. As a result of the insurgency, the country is having large numbers of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The scary security situation has portrayed the country as one of the most unsafe places to live in