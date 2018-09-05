How to check HIV/AIDS in adolescents – Aisha Buhari

Mrs. Buhari said the country has studied the adolescent and young people’s challenges and developed a National HIV Strategy that targets the population

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has advised on how to prevent HIV/AIDS among adolescents in Africa.

Mrs. Buhari said scaling up of adolescent health information is the prerequisite for successful AIDS control and prevention.

She made the call at the China/Africa AIDS Prevention and Control Conference, organised by the First Lady of the Peoples’ Republic of China, Professor Peng Liyuan on the Sidelines of the Forum of China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, China on Tuesday.

Using Nigeria as an example, Mrs. Buhari said the country has studied the adolescent and young people’s challenges and developed a National HIV Strategy that targets the population; with context specific interventions.