Home / Cover / National / How to check HIV/AIDS in adolescents – Aisha Buhari
ADOLESCENT - HIV

How to check HIV/AIDS in adolescents – Aisha Buhari

— 5th September 2018

Mrs. Buhari said the country has studied the adolescent and young people’s challenges and developed a National HIV Strategy that targets the population

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has advised on how to prevent HIV/AIDS among adolescents in Africa.

Mrs. Buhari said scaling up of adolescent health information is the prerequisite for successful AIDS control and prevention. 

She made the call at the China/Africa AIDS Prevention and Control Conference, organised by the First Lady of the Peoples’ Republic of China, Professor Peng Liyuan on the Sidelines of the Forum of China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, China on Tuesday. 

READ ALSO: Why 2018 FOCAC Summit is important to Nigeria – Chinese govt.

Using Nigeria as an example, Mrs. Buhari said the country has studied the adolescent and young people’s challenges and developed a National HIV Strategy that targets the population; with context specific interventions. 

