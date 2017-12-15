Charles Okafor, others for Awuwo Odofin Alleluia Carol Night

By Perpetua Egesimba

Actor, Charles Okafor will be among celebs that will grace the Amuwo- Odofin Alleluia Carol Night powered by the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International Nigeria in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area, Lagos on December 15, by 6:30pm, at Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos.

The coordinator of the programme, Mr. Christian Okpara said that the reason behind the event is to unit Christians by bringing the different denominations under one umbrella to celebrate the birth of Christ.

According to him, both the past and present Local Government Chairmen of the local government are expected to be present, including some notable men of God.

He said: “By extension, we are bringing in choristers from different Churches to form a mass choir that would be presenting that day. The Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship have their own choir but we are involving other choristers to come under one umbrella to celebrate Christ.

“We want to use the medium to unite us all, we are projecting love and unity. If you look at what is happening in Christendom, it is as if we are not worshiping the same God; everyone to his doctrine. But we are all worshiping the same God. So why should we discriminate?”