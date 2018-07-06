Charles Krauthammer, doctor and writer

Cosmas Odoemena

Irving Charles Krauthammer was born on March 13, 1950 in Manhattan, New York, U.S. He was a well respected American political columnist, a political conservative, and a medical doctor. I first read his article in TIME magazine in those years of the Iraq war. He was also a FOX News contributor.

In his first year in medical school at Havard he had a diving board accident which affected his spinal cord and made him permanently paralyzed from the waist down.

He spent 14 months in the hospital. And after recovering he went back to medical school to become a medical doctor. He stayed back for his residency programme in psychiatry and eventually became the chief resident. It was during his time as chief resident, he found out about a variant of manic depression (bipolar disorder) which he called “Secondary mania”. He published his findings in the Archives of General Psychiatry. He also coauthored a work on the epidemiology of mania, and was part of those who created the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders III in 1980.

But Krauthammer was better known for his political articles in TIME magazine and The Washington Post, articles syndicated to more than 400 newspapers and magazines the world over. His writings won him the Pulitzer Prize.

In October 2002, he wrote why America should go to war in Iraq. He said, “Hawks favor war on the grounds that Saddam Hussein is reckless, tyrannical, and instinctively aggressive, and that if he comes into possession of nuclear weapons in addition to the weapons of mass destruction he already has, he is likely to use them or share them with terrorists. The threat of mass death on a scale never before seen residing in the hands of an unstable madman is intolerable—and must be preempted. Doves oppose war on the grounds that the risks exceed the gains. War with Iraq could be very costly, possibly degenerating into urban warfare.”