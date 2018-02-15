The Sun News
Chapman Happy Hour offers refreshment Naija style

— 15th February 2018

Chapman Happy Hour by Chivita, a product of Chi Limited, is fast gaining acceptance with consumers across the country, who now consider the drink as part of their daily delight especially for special occasions.

With a unique taste and distinct refreshment, Naija style, it has become a popular drink of choice because of its fruity deliciousness, authentic indigenous flavour, style and consumer preference for a refreshing drink.

Its infusion of Nigerian culture and style in a refreshing mix resonates with what consumers want to complement their Naija experiences, keep them satisfied and coming back for more. The product takes pride in offering ultimate “Refreshment Naija Style”.

Craved for its burst of refreshment, Chapman Happy Hour by Chivita comes in handy packs, which makes it convenient for consumers. Being an indigenous drink, it contains a blend of fruits and offers a refreshing way for consumers to enjoy their favourite chapman drink.

Yewande Busayo, a boutique owner, stated that she was introduced to Chapman Happy Hour by a friend, and since then, it has become her go-to drink for refreshment.

“The fruity taste is excellent, and its refreshment value is incomparable. Along with its whole new level of convenience, Chapman Hour by Chivita does not only have me feeling refreshed but also gives me this feeling of being very Nigerian,” she stressed. 

Thomas Maduko, a brand analyst, reiterated that even though Chapman drink is a local Nigerian drink, not many have openly projected its indigenous origin and association with Nigeria like Chapman Happy Hour by Chivita has done.

“By highlighting the chapman drink’s close association with Nigerian culture, Chapman Happy Hour by Chivita has keyed into an important source of indigenous refreshment to become the toast of many Nigerians,” he noted.

For Chi Limited’s Marketing Director, Probal Bhattacharya, Chapman Happy Hour by Chivita is an indigenous drink guaranteed to provide Nigerians with ultimate refreshment they would love.

“Chapman Happy Hour by Chivita is unique in its own way in that it truly speaks to the Nigerian way of refreshment with its indigenous taste and fruity blend, which connects with our distinct style of celebration and culture. We believe consumers can take pride in Chapman Happy Hour by Chivita and what it offers,” he added.     

Chapman Happy Hour by Chivita comes in convenient 150ml packs and is available in Chi Shoppe, neighbourhood kiosks and departmental stores across Nigeria.

