9th September 2016 - My encounter with Oliver De Coque after his death –Ray Ifeme, Ex-manager/biographer
9th September 2016 - Toronto Film Festival opens big with FilmOne movies
9th September 2016 - All set for Ada Igbo beauty pageant
9th September 2016 - Why I did collabo with Good Women Choir’s Mrs Fasoyin -Tope Sobowale, gospel singer
9th September 2016 - The 3-year education development plan
9th September 2016 - The needless drama over Edo poll
9th September 2016 - The green alternative and food security
9th September 2016 - Rethinking part-time legislature
9th September 2016 - How competent are the economic managers?
9th September 2016 - NLN: Absence of fund, internet cripples activities in NLN
PRESIDENT-BUHARI-HOSTS-BIZ-MEN-B

Change can’t happen overnight –Buhari

9th September 2016

• Let the change start with transparency in governance, BudgIT tells president

From Magnus Eze and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday launched ‘Change Begins with Me’, at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja with a declaration that the change desired by Nigerians and promised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) would not happen overnight.
He said it was not a 100 metres race, but a marathon that would run through the life of the administration and needed the collective efforts of all Nigerians.
At the launch, the president stated that “Nigeria is passing through a challenging moment where anything hardly works in a normal manner.”
Buhari reasoned that the APC made change one of its cardinal objectives because only a change of attitude and mind-set in everyday life of Nigerians could mitigate all kinds of manifestations of lawlessness and degeneration prevalent in the country.
He said the campaign being launched was a well-thought out sustainable framework that would help entrench and consolidate the progress so far made by the administration on the fight against corruption in public life.
Buhari bemoaned the erosion of value system over the years, pointing out that the long-cherished and time-tested virtues of honesty, integrity, hard work, punctuality, good neighbourliness, abhorrence of corruption and patriotism, had given way, in the main, to dishonesty, indolence, unbridled corruption and widespread impunity.
According to the president, the resultant effect of this derailment in value system is being felt in the social, political and economic spheres.
“It is the reason some youths take to cultism and brigandage, instead of studying hard or engaging in decent living; it is the reason some elements break pipelines and other oil facilities, thus, robbing the nation of much-needed resources; it is the reason money belonging to our commonwealth is brazenly stolen by the same public officials to whom they were entrusted; it is the reason motorists drive through red traffic lights; it is the reason many engage in thuggery and vote-stealing during elections;  it is part of what has driven our economy into deep problem for which we are now working hard to extricate ourselves. Every one of us must have a change from our old ways of doing things; we cannot fold our arms and allow things to continue the old way.”
He urged Nigerians to summon a new spirit of responsibility, service, patriotism and sacrifice, noting that the lesson to learn from the current challenges is that the nation cannot continue thriving on army of rent seekers and vested interests, while the majority suffer.
Justifying why everybody must be involved, the president said “if you have not seen the change in you, you cannot see it in others or even the larger society. In other words, before you ask ‘where is the change they promised us’, you must first ask how far have I changed my ways, ‘what have I done to be part of the change for the greater good of the society.”
In a preview of the campaign, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said it is a pan-Nigeria crusade devoid of any political or religious coloration.
But, BudgIT did not agree with the president’s ‘Change begins with me’ campaign.
An advocate of transparency in governance, BudgIT said, on its Facebook wall, entitled: ‘What is change and where should change start from?’, that the All Progressives-led Federal Government should first promote transparency in government before asking Nigerians to change.
“Let change start with the National Assembly telling us how N115 billion is spent. Let change start with a cogent explanation why the Nigerian government needs 11 aircraft in a recession. Let change start with government responding to our     freedom of information (FOI) on how much money has been given to states as bailout.
“Let change start with the government explaining why it released N400 billion for capital expenditure, with no project details.
“How long do we keep running with opacity? Let change start with the government telling the people how much funds have been recovered and who returned what.
“Let change start with the reversal of illegal recruitment into government agencies that have got no action from the government. Let us stop making change a meaningless word. Releasing N400 billion for capital projects without details is not the way to go.
“Change starts with accountability of public funds and radical transparency. What is the government changing before asking you for change? Are the convoys and Presidential fleet less?
“The government wants everything, including change from citizens. What is it giving back? What is it sacrificing? Nigerians need to change, but it starts with its leadership showing the right example.”

Uche Atuma

  Christopher 9th September 2016 at 5:12 am
    I am sure Gen. Buhari does not understand the true meaning of change. Change is not northanization policy that was initiated by Ahamadu Bello. Change is not constituting the government with friends and relatives, neither is it supression of key opposition elements in a gestapo styled war against corruption. Change is transformational. Change is leading by personal example. Change is pragmatic in achieving results that improve the wellbeing of the common people regardless of the section of the country they come from. Change makes the society better-off and not worse-off. Change does not dwell in blames that is why is change. People do not need to start eating grasses before change can come.

Latest

Nigerian-Stock-Exchange

Vitafoam, Conoil lead gainers as index rises by 0.19%

— 9th September 2016

Stories by Chinenye Anuforo The Nigerian equities market continued on a positive note yesterday as the Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index (NSE ASI) appreciated by 0.19 percent to close at 27,574.09 basis points compared with 0.07 percent gained on Wednesday to close at 27,522.62 basis points. Investors gained N17.7 billion as market capitalisation closed…

  • nigerian-president-muhammadu-buhari-news-conference.

    Buhari endorses FG’s external borrowing plan

    — 9th September 2016

    President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun’s plan to seek external loans at an interest rate of 1.25 per cent. Adeosun had earlier revealed plans to take long-term loans at a very low interest rate from the African Development Bank (AfDB), World Bank, China Exim Bank and other specific financial…

  • Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

    FG offers 3-year tax holiday to investors

    — 9th September 2016

    By Isaac Anumihe As part of measures to incentivise investments in the  Nigerian mining sector, the Federal Government yesterday offered prospective investors a  three-year tax holidays. Speaking at the opening session of the ongoing Africa Down Under Conference in Perth, Australia recently, Minister of Solid Mineral Development, Dr. Kayode  Fayemi, said the country was determined…

  • A worker sweeps past an outlet of South Africa's MTN Group in Johannesburg

    MTN, Etisalat, Peak milk listed among most influential brands

    — 9th September 2016

    A global brands and marketing research firm, Ipsos Marketing, has listed MTN, Milo, Close-Up,  Coca Cola, Peak Milk, Indomie, Etisalat, Bournvita, Omo and Maltina as top ten most influential out of 100 brands in Nigeria. According to Ipsos, the brands were selected based on marketing survey carried out on 1000 Nigerians to assess 100 brands…

  • World-Bank

    Education: 5 states to get $500m

    — 9th September 2016

    The World Bank has set aside $500 million dollars as grant to fund basic education in five states for five years, Information Officer, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Helen Okoro said yesterday. Okoro, in a statement said head of World Bank International Reconstruction and Development team, Olatunde Adekola, disclosed the grant in Abuja. She said…

  • Obaseki

    Edo guber: The permutations, uncertainty and confusion

    — 9th September 2016

    By Willy Eya, Taiwo Amodu and Chinelo Obogo Yesterday, the ding dong over the Edo State governorship election continued with the postponement of the exercise for another two weeks. The decision was reached at a security meeting held in Benin, the Edo State capital yesterday evening. It has further raised the tension and anxiety preceding…

  • PIC. 16. RAMS WAITING FOR SALE AT MUBI MARKET IN ADAMAWA ON WEDNESDAY (2/11/11).

    Lagos: Muslims lament high cost of rams

    — 9th September 2016

    By Moshood Adebayo Barely 72 hours to this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, price of rams may force some Muslims to rethink the obligation of slaughtering rams. This was even as many civil servants in the state lamented the ‘tough’ situation. Daily Sun’s visit to many ram markets in the state, which include Gbagada, Agege, Ijora and Meiran,…

  • Simon-Lalong1

    Lalong briefs Buhari on monarch’s killing, others

    — 9th September 2016

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the killing of a first class traditional ruler of Bokkos in his state. This was even as he said investigations were ongoing to arrest those behind the dastardly act shortly after the state celebrated one year of peace on the Plateau….

  • Ortom

    Ortom offers scholarship to six indigent children

    — 9th September 2016

    From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi. Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has announced the offer of scholarship to two sets of triplets up to university level. The six children were brought to the Government House in Makurdi by their mother, Mrs. Kumawuese Azua Kwen, a widow from Kwande Local Government Area. Mrs. Kwen who told the Governor…

  • Cross-River-state-Ben-Ayade

    Ayade lauds Buhari on economic diversification

    — 9th September 2016

    Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for diversifying  the nation’s economy by making agriculture its main stay. Ayade, who spoke during the flag off the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Rice Anchor Borrowers  Programme at Odukpani Local Government headquarters, said the introduction of the programme was  the beginning of the…

