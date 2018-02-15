The Sun News
Home / Sports / Champions Shield: Falode hails Ambode

Champions Shield: Falode hails Ambode

— 15th February 2018

The board of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) yesterday were full of thanks to Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode over what they described as his fatherly interventions in the development of women football.

 One of such interventions, according to the NWFL Chairperson, Aisha Falode is the governor’s decision to sponsor and host the maiden Champions Shield, which has been slated to hold at the Agege Township Stadium on March 4.

The Champions Shield, which will feature the league champions, Nasarawa Amazons and Aiteo Cup winners, Rivers Angels, is the royal celebration of the very best of NWFL where the two best teams from the outgone season square up against each other to determine the true champions of the season.

The NWFL Champions Shield will also herald the 2018 NWFL season and is therefore the first silverware to be contested for by the two best teams in the league today.

“We cannot thank Governor Ambode enough for he has shown that he represents the new face of leadership in both sports and arts. Lagos has been the leader in youth development efforts since he became governor of this state.

 “We knew he would help us to take the women game forward, but we must confess that we did not expect the extent he has gone to help us,” Falode said at a press conference to unveil plans for the Champions Shield yesterday.

Falode added that the competition is part of the board’s drive to give the league a solid footing and the needed flavour to attract potential partners for the women league.

“This is a top class NWFL programme by all standards and it promises to live up to its billing. “Lagos populace is certainly going to witness what they have not seen previously about women football when the two gladiators  Nasarawa Amazons and Rivers Angels confront each other at the Agege Stadium on Sunday, March 04.

 “This is another wonderful opportunity for us to showcase the football loving Nigerian populace especially the football loving people of Lagos state, our hosts, the beauty and quality of our women league as well as demonstrate to the corporate world the benefits of partnering with us and how ready we are to make such partnership work mutually.”

Also speaking at the event, chairman, Lagos State Sports Council, Dr. Kweku Tandoh said the state’s support for the NWFL programme is in line with its expansive programme to move sports forward leveraging on the women football.

“His Excellency, Akinwunmi Ambode did not hesitate to buy into the Aisha Falode NWFL led board because of his conviction in using sports as a potent tool to drive the human development campaign of the state as well as making the state a hobnob of sports in the country.”

  “The state will gladly consider hosting the NWFL Champions Shield once again should the league body ask for it,” said Tandoh.

 Before the Champions Shield match, the NWFL will hold its congress on March 03, 2018 in Lagos.

