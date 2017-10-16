Champions League: Victor Moses out of AS Roma clash

Following the injury to his hamstring in Saturday’s loss to Crystal Palace,Super Eagles winger, Victor Moses has been confirmed to miss Chelsea’s Wednesday game against AS Roma by manager Antonio Conte.

The winger hobbled off in the first half after making an attacking run into the Palace defence.

He could be out for six weeks and had added to the injury worries of Chelsea who is also without striker Alvaro Morata and midfielder Ngolo Kante.

“I think, in this moment, for us it’s a very difficult moment. When you start a game without Morata and without Kante, it’s not simple,” said Conte post-match.

“Above all if, during the game, another important player in your team has an injury too like Victor Moses. I hope to have him back very soon because this moment is very difficult for us.

“To lose three or four players, it’s a big problem for us. But, despite this, we have to find the will to fight.

“I think this season will be very difficult and, for this reason, we have to put 150% in.”

There had been an outpouring of support for Moses from Nigeria where he is an important player after helping them to qualify for the 2018 World Cup last week.