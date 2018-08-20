– The Sun News
Latest
20th August 2018 - Champions League: Tottenham to play first home game at Wembley
20th August 2018 - Troops kill 21 armed herdsmen in Benue
20th August 2018 - Security report from North East worrisome, says FG
20th August 2018 - Eid el-Kabir: Orji Kalu urges leaders to preach peace, unity
20th August 2018 - Fulani herdsmen kill 5 in Plateau villages
20th August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: Kawonise congratulates Muslims
20th August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: Cleric warns Muslims against using ill-gotten money to buy ram
20th August 2018 - Mina’s Dollz Show builds women’s confidence to make good choices -Bartlet
20th August 2018 - FG earmarks N700m for reconstruction of institutions destroyed by herdsmen
20th August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: Bauchi police command deploys 2,992 officers and men
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Champions League: Tottenham to play first home game at Wembley
Champions League

Champions League: Tottenham to play first home game at Wembley

— 20th August 2018

Tottenham Hotspur will play their first home Champions League match this season at Wembley Stadium as a result of the delay to their new stadium opening, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Spurs were initially scheduled to play their first game at the new 62,000-capacity White Hart Lane venue on Sept. 15 against Liverpool.

Spurs said they have agreed with UEFA to host their first home Champions League match – in either the week of Sept. 17 or Oct. 1 – at Wembley.

READ ALSO Oyo Govt denies knowledge of demolition of Ayefele music house

The English Football League (EFL) has also confirmed that Spurs will have the option to move a potential League Cup third-round tie.

“In the event that Tottenham Hotspur are drawn at home in Round Three of the Carabao Cup, the club can apply for special dispensation from the EFL Board to play their fixture away from home as a result of the delays in moving to their new stadium,” the EFL said in a statement.

Spurs said they could reverse the fixture, or opt to host at a neutral venue, with Wembley unavailable in the week commencing Sept. 24.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

TROOPS

Troops kill 21 armed herdsmen in Benue

— 20th August 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Troops of the military operation code-named Operation WHIRL STROKE (OPWS) said it has killed 21 armed herdsmen along the Gbajimba-Akor-Tomata axis of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State in the last three weeks. Our Correspondent gathered that the herdsmen were killed in two separate operations on August 4 and August 18…

  • SECURITY

    Security report from North East worrisome, says FG

    — 20th August 2018

    …Buhari orders security chiefs to step up game …Departs for Daura …As Seiyefa attends first security meeting with President Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government has described the security report from the North East as worrisome after a critical assessment of the situation there. This is even as President Muhammadu Buhari has directed security chiefs…

  • Orji

    Eid el-Kabir: Orji Kalu urges leaders to preach peace, unity

    — 20th August 2018

    NAN Former governor of Abia, Dr Orji Kalu  has urged leaders across the country to use their positions  to preach peaceful co-existence among Nigerians regardless of ethnic, religious and political divides. According to the former governor, Nigerians should embrace patriotism, selflessness and discipline in their pursuits for the sake of rebuilding the nation. While stressing…

  • HERDSMEN

    Fulani herdsmen kill 5 in Plateau villages

    — 20th August 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos No fewer than five persons have been killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in rural villages of Barkin-Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas of Plateau State. The Daily Sun gathered that two persons were killed in Shonong and Kwi villages of Riyom, on Saturday, while three were killed in Ndin and Haipang villages,…

  • KAWONISE

    Eid-el-Kabir: Kawonise congratulates Muslims

    — 20th August 2018

    …Calls on Nigerians to save themselves from ‘destiny buyers’ Laide Raheem, Abeokuta As Muslims celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, Nigerians have been urged to make use of the major lessons of “sacrifice and obedience” inherent in the festival to liberate the nation by participating fully in the electoral processes. This was contained in a statement by…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share