Champions League: Tottenham to play first home game at Wembley

Tottenham Hotspur will play their first home Champions League match this season at Wembley Stadium as a result of the delay to their new stadium opening, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Spurs were initially scheduled to play their first game at the new 62,000-capacity White Hart Lane venue on Sept. 15 against Liverpool.

Spurs said they have agreed with UEFA to host their first home Champions League match – in either the week of Sept. 17 or Oct. 1 – at Wembley.

The English Football League (EFL) has also confirmed that Spurs will have the option to move a potential League Cup third-round tie.

“In the event that Tottenham Hotspur are drawn at home in Round Three of the Carabao Cup, the club can apply for special dispensation from the EFL Board to play their fixture away from home as a result of the delays in moving to their new stadium,” the EFL said in a statement.

Spurs said they could reverse the fixture, or opt to host at a neutral venue, with Wembley unavailable in the week commencing Sept. 24.