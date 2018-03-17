The Sun News
Champions League Draw! Real, Juve meet again

— 17th March 2018

The Champions League quarter-final draw was made in Nyon yesterday afternoon, and as expected there are some mouth-watering ties to look forward to.

Liverpool will face Manchester City in what is undoubtedly the pick of the bunch, as the two Premier League giants will do battle for a place in the last four.

The two sides were involved in a thrilling clash at Anfield in January which ended 4-3 to the hosts, and with both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola playing an attractive brand of football in their own respective ways, it promises to be a great tie.

Elsewhere, Barcelona will take on Roma, Sevilla face Bayern Munich and Juventus go to battle with Real Madrid in a repeat of last year’s final.

It promises to be a thrilling set of fixtures, with all ties finely poised at this stage as all eight teams have deserved their place in the draw and will be a difficult proposition.

