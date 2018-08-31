Challenges of emotional intelligence

In normal social interactions, you access the possible reaction of a person from the look on their face. Whether you’d get a favourable answer to a request or not could be anticipated from the facial expression or body language of a person. I have done an extensive study on the subject of body language, and it is documented in my new book. According to experts, emotional intelligence has several components. It is basically about body language but involves a whole range of feelings. One of the pioneers of this new study, Daniel Goleman, in his popular book: Emotional Intelligence: Why it can matter more than IQ, identified key characteristics as, “Self-awareness (understanding our own emotions); Self-regulation (staying in control); Motivation (self-discipline); Empathy (understanding and sharing the feelings of others); and social skills (building self confidence)”. The preceding paragraph was quoted from an article on the subject by Susannah Hickling in the Reader’s Digest edition of October, 2017. It provides the basis of this piece. In Goleman’s book which Hickling quoted extensively above, there are five key characteristics of emotional intelligence, each describing a particular state of emotion. First and most important is self-awareness. An individual should endeavour to understand one’s self as much as we understand situations around us. Greek Philosopher, Socrates said: “Know thyself, that is the first law”. This is very important. Self-knowledge enables you to know how to relate to others. If you do not understand yourself, how can you understand others? Next is self-regulation. That speaks of staying in control. You have to be able to be in charge of your emotions to be able to be in firm control of your life per time, in the face of life’s challenging circumstances.

If you are not in total control of yourself, your life could spiral out of control and that may affect others associated with you. Motivation is another vital element of emotional intelligence. In this context, we are dealing with self-discipline. You need a certain level of self-discipline to maintain integrity. Lack of discipline is the bane of many wrecked lives. You have to be disciplined to succeed at anything. Discipline is an indispensable quality for anybody to have in any occasion. You can't mess around with it. You may trudge on without other qualities not discipline. Next is empathy, which in effect, means understanding and sharing the feelings of others. How beautiful would our world be if we all empathize with one another? Sadly, we live in a world where all we care about is self; Self-enrichment, self-promotion, self-satisfaction, self-motivation, etc. When I am fine, others don't matter. That's not humane. We have to empathize with those hit by adverse circumstances to make the world a better place. If this sounds like a homily about godliness, so be it. Finally, the fifth component identified in Goleman's book in his work on emotional intelligence is social skills, or building of self-confidence. If you are not confident, others would notice it no matter how you try to disguise it. Most people fail today because they lack self-confidence. This weakness is easily exposed when people face a crowd or an interview panel, when they engage others in a conversation, transaction, etc, many people don't seem to hold together; they are timid and naturally servile by nature.