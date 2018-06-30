My challenges making clothes for CEOs – Collins Onyemali, CEO Designers

Collins Onyemali is the helmsman of CEO Designers, a one-stop fashion establishment for all male outfits, leather works, accessories and perfumes. He further delved into styling, styling consultancy, outfit design and shoe customization.

Onyemali prides himself in meeting all male fashion expectations that are strictly made in Nigeria. Saturday Sun spoke to him at his showroom in Sangatedo.

When you say Chief Executive Officers (CEO’s), do you literally mean it? Is it only CEOs you cater for?

Yes, I am a fashion maker for the bosses, chief executive officers, and people who appreciate value, that is what it connotes. Our fashion outfit is not for everybody, it is for people who understand taste and quality. Those are the people we are here to serve. That is why we are called the CEO’s.

Being a professional at one time and still an executive officer myself, I found out that CEOs do not have readily available fitted clothes that befit their standards and status in Nigeria. This is wh they end up going abroad to get fitted clothes. I decided to bridge that gap. They don’t have to go abroad anymore to spend our Naira to buy Dollar, instead they have these products readily available to them at their disposal. It is one of the things that inspired us to be CEOs’ designers.

Paying more and getting less motivated me to go into fashion. It is only in Nigeria that you make compromises on your style. There are several issues one encounters when you patronize a tailor. One, he is possibly going to give you what you never bargained for, as in terms of finishing and all that. Then he will not deliver this job to you as at when needed or they give you less quality or unfinished products. Sometimes to get your clothes, you have to involve the police. All these variables are the reasons why I decided to go into fashion, to make it easier for people to patronize made in Nigeria goods and service.

At CEO’s, we don’t just make clothes for the sake of wearing clothes, we make functional yet status apparels. We take our attention to detail seriously as well as the body measurement and structure of the person. Our trademark is strictly tailored to size. Tailored to size means taking into consideration all the joints and body structure of a person to give you a nice fitting.