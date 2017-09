A Mirage jet caught fire and crashed just after take-off from the airport of the Chadian capital Ndjamena on Thursday morning, reports say.

The Mirage 2000N was part of Operation Barkhane, an anti-insurgent mission in the Sahel region which includes a French force of 3,000.

The tchadinfos.com said its a Mirage 2000N in the course of conveying from Chad to France of the French military mission Barkhane which missed its takeoff from the airport Hassan Djamouss, this morning at 7:55.

The plane crashed into the airport wall next to the Ministry of Public Works before catching fire. The two pilots on board were able to eject from the aircraft in time, one of them would be slightly injured.

Source: bbc.com