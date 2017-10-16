CG Compliance team destroys N135m frozen foods

In continuation of the war against illegal trades in the country, the Compliance Team which was established by the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Colonel Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd), to combat crime has made more seizures of N135.33 million few days after it generated over N1 billion from seizures.

The Zone ‘C’ team led by Assistant Comptroller Oseni Musa Ije and SC Kaila Shuaibu, the O/C, Benin axis in a combined effort made the interception.

Speaking to newsmen, the National Coordinator of Zone A, B and C, Comptroller Azarema Ahmed said that the seizures include Dangote Truck laden with 6,000 cartons of poultry products with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N100.8 miilion.

Ahmed assured that smuggling won’t thrive any longer, because the smugglers’ tricks have been uncovered due to the high level of intelligence report and mechanism put in place to track the economic saboteurs and their sponsors who deem it necessary to toy with the nation’s economy.

He wondered how some people could decide to inflict serious damage on Nigerians without having a second thought. He warned them to desist from the illicit trade, otherwise they would always lose their investment to the government, adding that the Nigeria Customs Service is poised to ensure that no one is spared.

According to him, the Colonel Ali-led customs in his reform policy has given an assurance of the eradication of smuggling from the Nigerian waterways, land borders and the Nigerian ports.

A report by O.C Benin Axis SC Kaila Shuaibu shows that the Compliance Team also intercepted 500 bags of foreign parboiled rice of 50kg each with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N16.15 million while another seizure of 300 bags of foreign parboiled rice of 50kg technically concealed in food take-away packs with the Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N9.69 million were also impounded. Also, 269 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice with an estimated Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N8,688,700.00 were among the seizures.

The statement also noted that a total of 1,069 bags of foreign parboiled rice with a duty paid value of N135,328,700.00 was confiscated by the Compliance Team in a single operation at various locations.

Giving the total summary and details of the seizures recorded from May to October this year, the team’s PRO, Inspector Chado Zakari said a total of 4,373 bags of foreign parboiled rice of 50kg each were seized by Benin, Eleme /Port Hacourt and Calabar/Akwa Ibom axis with DPV of N78.714 million.

About 698 used tyres were confiscated by 9th Mile and Benin Axis of the Zone with DPV of N104,700.00.

Also, about 192 bales of second hand clothing with DPV of N23,040,000 were seized by Benin, Asaba and Ibilo Auction axis.

A total of 26 luxury cars with under payment were also confiscated. The sum of N9,050,943,00 was generated through Demand Notice (DN) on 11 vehicles while 15 luxury cars were still under detention

During the period under review a total of 8,750 cartons of frozen products worth 150,900,000 and 1,149 cartons of fake drugs worth 17,394,000 were also seized.

About 13 suspects were arrested in connection of smuggled items.