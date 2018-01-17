The Sun News
CES: Tab hubs to monitor, protect that child of yours

CES: Tab hubs to monitor, protect that child of yours

— 17th January 2018

Stories by Olabisi Olaleye

In a world full of kidnappers and child assasins, TrackNet Inc, at the just-concluded CES in Las Vegas, United States of America, unveiled “Tabs” that could locate, monitor and bring peace of mind to families.

According to the company, the all-in-one, low-cost smart home monitoring solution is managed by a simple mobile app, designed to maximise communication and awareness for families,

“Tabs suite of devices monitors children’s activities and pinpoints their location, ensures the security and health of the home indoors and outdoors, and protects children from inappropriate content online with Wi-Fi parental controls. Tabs provides users with peace of mind by combining all things related to home and family in a single and easy to use solution,” said the platform’s promoters.

Tabs is an all-in-one smart home and locator solution that provides busy families with peace of mind. The suite of devices equipped with door, window and air quality sensors is powered by a simple mobile app that helps parents keep track of what matters most.

Designed to maximise communication and safety for families, CEO and co-founder of TrackNet, Hardy Schmidbauer, explained that, “We created Tabs with safety as a top priority and we’re excited to showcase the most robust and reliable IoT technology in the market today.

“Tabs will quickly become the primary platform for all things related to home and family safety.”

He further stated that the Tabs suite of devices currently includes wearable wristband locator, object locator, motion sensor, door and window sensor, healthy home sensor, Wi-Fi parental controls and configurable push button.

The wristband locator gives parents better assurance of their children’s location and activities through the mobile app. Children can send predefined messages such as “I’m safe,” or “Ready for pickup!”  Parents can buzz their children through the mobile app with a vibration alert through the wearable.

The object locator helps keep track of valuable items. Users attach the object locator to valuable items such as luggage at the airport, for instance, and the Tabs app monitors the item’s location for easy recovery in case of loss or theft.

Parental controls shields children from inappropriate web content, controls how much time they spend online, views all device history and allow users to block certain website categories.

  • At what age should a child own smartphone?

    — 17th January 2018

    … Concerns grow over addiction, distraction From Olabisi Olaleye, USA [email protected] 08094000013, 08111813040 It has become a norm to see even six-year-olds at social gatherings using tablets or high-end phones to take pictures or play games and, sometimes, children use the Google app to get answers and help them do their homework. Now, the dilemma…

  • NCC sensitises stakeholders on broadband, data pricing

    — 17th January 2018

    By Perpetua Egesimba The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Tuesday organised Stakeholders ‘Forum on the study for the determination of cost based pricing for retail broadband and data services in Nigeria. The study which would be targeted to all the stakeholders, including the operators, the internet service providers as well as the consumers of telecommunications…

  • Adamawa: Boko Haram strikes in Madagali, kills 5, kidnaps residents

    — 17th January 2018

    About five people were feared dead and others abducted in a fresh attack by Boko Haram on Pallam community in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa, local officials and residents have said. The attack came barely a week after the terrorists launched a similar attack on neighbouring Wanu, Kamale and Kafin Hausa communities of Michika…

  • FG approves tertiary military hospital for Sokoto

    — 17th January 2018

    Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has commended the Nigerian Army for the establishment of a tertiary military hospital in the state, saying it  will serve as centre of excellence for diseases of military importance. Tambuwal’s spokesman, Malam Imam Imam,  in a statement yesterday, said the hospital, the first of its kind in the country,…

