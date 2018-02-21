The Sun News
Latest
21st February 2018 - CEOs should pivot workforces to leverage AI – Accenture
21st February 2018 - How Nigeria can benefit from data centre market, by experts
21st February 2018 - Only education can save north -Gov Shettima
21st February 2018 - Imo guber: All eyes on Okorocha, APC
21st February 2018 - The South and Nigeria’s democracy
21st February 2018 - Oloyede, JAMB snakes and other Nigerian pythons
21st February 2018 - Sustaining infrastructure renewal in Lagos
21st February 2018 - The fall of Zuma
21st February 2018 - Robbers on the runway
21st February 2018 - Munachim Chukwuma 08064988081
Home / Business / CEOs should pivot workforces to leverage AI – Accenture

CEOs should pivot workforces to leverage AI – Accenture

— 21st February 2018

… Stronger commitment could boost revenues by 38%, employment by 10% by 2022

Businesses risk missing major growth opportunities, unless chief executives take immediate steps to pivot their workforces and equip their people to work with intelligent technologies.

This statement was from a recent research by Accenture. The Accenture Strategy report “Reworking the Revolution: Are you ready to compete as intelligent technology meets human ingenuity to create the future workforce?” estimates that, if businesses invest in artificial intelligence (AI) and human-machine collaboration at the same rate as top performing companies, they could boost revenues by 38 per cent by 2022 and raise employment levels by 10 per cent. Collectively, this would lift profits by $4.8 trillion globally over the same period. For the average S&P500 company, this equates to $7.5 billion of revenues and a $880 million lift to profitability. 

To achieve higher rates of growth in the age of AI, companies need to invest more in equipping their people to work with machines in new ways,” said Mark Knickrehm, group chief executive, Accenture Strategy.

“Increasingly, businesses will be judged on their commitment to what we call Applied Intelligence – the ability to rapidly implement intelligent technology and human ingenuity across all parts of their core business to secure this growth.”

 The research suggests that there is a strong foundation on which to boost AI skills investment. Sixty-three per cent of senior executives think that their company will create net job gains in the next three years through AI. Meanwhile, the majority of workers (62 per cent) believe AI will have a positive impact on their work.

 The report shows how pioneers are using human-machine collaboration not just to improve efficiency, but also to drive growth through new customer experiences. An online clothing retailer’s AI helps its stylists learn more about customers’ preferences so that they can offer a unique and highly personalized service. And a sports shoe brand set a new bar in customization and speed-to-market by aligning highly skilled tailors and process engineers with intelligent robots to design and manufacture in local markets.

 “Business leaders must take immediate steps to pivot their workforce to enter an entirely new world where human ingenuity meets intelligent technology to unlock new forms of growth,” said Ellyn Shook, Chief Leadership and Human Resources Officer, Accenture. “Workers are impatient to collaborate with AI, giving leaders the opportunity to demonstrate true Applied Intelligence within their organization.”

 To help leaders shape the future workforce in the age of AI, Accenture makes the following recommendations:

Reimagine Work by reconfiguring work from the bottom up. Assess tasks, not jobs; then allocate tasks to machines and people, balancing the need to automate work and to elevate people’s capabilities. Nearly half (46 per cent) of business leaders agree that job descriptions are already obsolete; 29 per cent say they have redesigned jobs extensively.

Pivot the workforce to areas that unlock new forms of value. Go beyond process efficiencies and prepare the workforce to create new customer experiences. Fuel new growth models by reinvesting the savings derived from automation into the future workforce. Foster a new leadership DNA that underpins the mindset, acumen and agility required to seize longer-term, transformational opportunities.

Scale up ‘New Skilling.’ Measure the workforce’s level of skills and willingness to learn to work with AI. Using digital platforms, target programs at these different segments of the workforce and personalize them to improve new skills adoption. Accenture has developed a ‘new skilling’ framework based on a progression of skill level and using a suite of innovative digital learning methods that maximizes training investment at speed and scale.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CEOs should pivot workforces to leverage AI – Accenture

— 21st February 2018

… Stronger commitment could boost revenues by 38%, employment by 10% by 2022 Businesses risk missing major growth opportunities, unless chief executives take immediate steps to pivot their workforces and equip their people to work with intelligent technologies. This statement was from a recent research by Accenture. The Accenture Strategy report “Reworking the Revolution: Are you ready to…

  • How Nigeria can benefit from data centre market, by experts

    — 21st February 2018

    Chinenye Anuforo Experts in the Nigerian information and communication technology (ICT) industry have suggested ways by which Nigeria can economically benefit from the potential revenue of global data centre market. According to the experts at the NITRA Breakfast Meeting with three Data Centres CEOs in Lagos, the rate at which organisations in Nigeria host their…

  • Only education can save north -Gov Shettima

    — 21st February 2018

    Magnus Eze, Abuja Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State has had to bear the pains of a people ravaged by the Boko Haram insurgency; his state being the hotbed of the atrocities of the Islamic sect. Recently, he spoke to some journalists after the special town hall meeting on the security situation in the north-east,…

  • Imo guber: All eyes on Okorocha, APC

    — 21st February 2018

    George  Onyejiuwa, Owerri  Political activities in Imo State have suddenly picked up. With just 11 months away from the governorship contest in the state, the members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are in a state of what could be described as “suspended political animation” as all eyes is zeroed on the state governor,…

  • I’ll not relent in fight against graft –Buhari

    — 21st February 2018

    President Muhammadu Buhari assured Nigerians in Yola, Adamawa State, yesterday, that his government will not relent in the fight against corruption, in line with his promise to the country during his 2015 inauguration.The president also said demonstration of accountability, transparency, fiscal responsibility and delivery of strategic goods and services are critical to moving the country…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share