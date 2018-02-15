The Sun News
Centre for Management Development gets new DG

— 15th February 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja

Chonoko Bitrus, on Thursday, emerged as the Acting Director General of the Centre for Management Development (CMD).

The CMD is a department under the Presidency.

Bitrus, who took over from Kabri Usman, hails from Danko/Wasagu, in Kebbi State, with a degree in Political Science and is expected to stir up the administrative ship of the centre for four years.

Addressing journalist, in Abuja, Bitrus pledged his commitment to the growth and also close down half-baked management centers.

“We will make the best use of its employees by developing and maintaining innovative, effective and forward looking human resource strategies, practices and procedures.

“More so, contribute to the development of the organisations corporate strategy, particularly by advising on the human resource implication of strategic decisions;

“Develop and maintain appropriate and effective personnel strategies and ensure that these are communicated and implemented throughout the organization in a way that supports corporate objectives,” he added.

Bitrus, who was, until his appointment, the Director Administration and Human Resources at the centre, added that “the centre will maintain all necessary personnel planning, recruitment and selection procedures to ensure that the organisation has staff of the right caliber to enable it meet its corporate objectives.

“Develop and maintain all necessary training policies and procedures to ensure that all staff are trained and developed to the standard required,” he said.

