Padlocks on the press

I urge the National Assembly to adopt the Ghanaian model of protecting and defending press freedom by enacting an anti-censorship legislation.

Ray Ekpu

Yesterday the Nigerian Senate held a public hearing on a bill to amend the Press Council Act. The Press Council idea has been rearing its horrid head since 1977 when General Olusegun Obasanjo’s military government decided that it needed to padlock the lips of the press. It was a very draconian legislation and the press, angered by its obnoxious content, decided to give it a cold shoulder. In a strong show of unity and unanimity, the three arms of the Nigerian Press Organisation (Nigerian Union of Journalists, Nigerian Guild of Editors and the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria) refused to nominate their members to serve on the Council. With that deft move the Decree was dead on arrival.

President Ibrahim Babangida also came up with his own version which the Press also ignored until Prince Tony Momoh who was the Minister of Information using his influence with the media coaxed the media into giving the issue another look-in. The media nominated Alade Odunewu a man whom they trusted for his professionalism and sense of fairness as chairman. He had also been an Ombudsman for the Daily Times Group. But on the day of the inauguration there was no copy of the Decree setting it up. I asked the respected senior journalist, who used to write a riveting column with the pen name of Allah De, whether he had a copy of the decree. His reply was “No, but they have assured me that this new version is okay.” When we saw it, it was far from being okay. The Press continued with its agitation for its abrogation until Babangida left office. When General Sani Abacha overthrew the leader of the Interim Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan, he pushed something really barbaric against the press. He rolled out something called mass media commission which was to perform newspaper licencing with a press court in the arsenal. We waged a relentless war against it and opened a Hall of Infamy for journalists like M. C. K Ajuluchukwu who had accepted to serve as betrayers of their profession. Luckily for the press, Abacha who had been nominated by some cowardly politicians as the sole presidential candidate of five parties died suddenly. In an article I wrote at the time, I described the marriage as political polyandry while Chief Bola Ige, the Cicero of Ibadan, called it the “five fingers of a leprous hand.” His mass media commission and press court were as dead as a dodo.

But the marathon of verbal exchanges between the government and the press did not end with the Abacha regime. General Abdulsalami Abubakar who succeeded Abacha revived it. The NPO held series of meetings, tinkered with the Decree and came up with a version that seemed tolerable to most practitioners. But that was not the end of the matter. Some military personnel and civil servants decided to doctor it. The press rejected that truncated version and it died a natural death. Since then all kinds of dogooders including some fifth columnists in the press have been working clandestinely and bringing one obnoxious version of it after another. None of them had cut any ice with the press. So this version of the Press Council Act is the fifth time that the press is confronting the monster. This monster will die too.