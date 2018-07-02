Celta Vigo wants Joel Obi

Celta Vigo are in negotiations with Torino for Nigeria international Joel Obi and the asking price is €5m.

According to Toro.it, there had already been an approach during the January transfer window and Obi is not considered a first choice by Coach Walter Mazzarri.

The 27-year-old has been at Torino since 2015 and spent practically his entire career in Italy with Inter and Parma before then.

Obi would be available for around €5m and is also of interest to FC Porto and Sporting CP.